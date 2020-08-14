Vince McMahon sends a heartfelt Tweet to Kofi Kingston

Vince McMahon is known to send out birthday wishes to a select top WWE Superstars and it is the turn for Friday's birthday boy, Kofi Kingston, who has now received a warm-hearted tweet from the WWE Chairman.

Kofi Kingston turned 39 years old on Friday and got the following appreciation Tweet and birthday message from Vince McMahon:

Happy Birthday to @TrueKofi, who has brought joy and hope to countless members of the WWE Universe through his determination, passion, and near-superhuman athleticism.

Kofi Kingston in WWE

Many fans might not realize, but Kofi Kingston is one of the longest-tenured WWE Superstars to still be an active full-time performer for WWE. Kofi Kingston signed with WWE in 2006 and will be completing 14 years with the company soon.

Being one of the biggest fan-favorites, Kofi Kingston has had a relatively successful career with WWE. Be it his out-of-the-box Royal Rumble saves, high-flying wrestling style, humble background, or down-to-earth behavior with the fans, the WWE Universe loves him.

He started his career as a singles Superstar and won a few titles in that time. But it was the formation of The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods) that saw his best work in WWE. The faction, considered by many to be one of the best in recent WWE history, has completed six years without breaking apart, something which is rare these days. In that time, they have become eight-time WWE Tag Team Champions across various brands.

It was last year, in 2019, when Kofi Kingston had the biggest moment and storyline of his career. Thanks to immense fan support, Kofi Kingston earned himself a WWE Championship match against Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35. "KofiMania" ran wild throughout the Road to WrestleMania 35 and Kofi Kingston defeated Bryan to win his first WWE Championship.

Kofi Kingston is recently off-TV due to an undisclosed injury, as Kingston mentioned on an episode of SmackDown on FOX recently. With Xavier Woods also injured, Big E is all set for a singles run in WWE, something which fans are looking forward to.

We at Sportskeeda would like to wish Kofi Kingston a very happy birthday. Thank you for entertaining and inspiring us through your amazing career!