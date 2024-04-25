Vince McMahon is setting up a "revenge tour," says WWE veteran, and could invest $2 billion in new promotion

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes Vince McMahon is setting up a "revenge tour," suggesting he might go into business with WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett.

McMahon initially retired from the Stamford-based company in 2022, leaving Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan as co-CEOs. However, he returned in January 2023 as Executive Chairman, seemingly leading to his daughter resigning from her Chairwoman and Co-CEO positions. Although the 78-year-old sold the company to Endeavor, he still had a role in WWE until earlier this year, when he left again after being sued by a former employee for alleged sex trafficking and sexual assault.

Over the past few months, the former WWE Chairman has been selling hundreds of millions worth of stock in TKO. On his The Brand podcast, Russo disclosed that he believes McMahon is setting up a "revenge tour" of his own, claiming he could invest in Jeff Jarrett's Global Force Entertainment.

"He is setting up for 'the Vince McMahon revenge tour.' I'm telling you bro," Russo said. [From 00:52 to 01:00]

The former WWE head writer added:

"I had another conspiracy because, bro, come on... I gotta tell you something, Al [Snow]. Yesterday, there was a big news story that our good friend JJ, [Oh, Global Force Entertainment]. Bro, if there's one guy to call Vince McMahon. Jeff Jarrett takes advantage of every freaking business [opportunity.] When I saw Global Force, I'm like, bro, Vince McMahon is gonna sink $2 billion into Global Force Wrestling, bro." [From 02:25 to 03:15]

Check out the video below:

Ex-WWE star Al Snow wouldn't be surprised if Vince McMahon and Jeff Jarrett worked together

As Vince Russo proposed the idea of Vince McMahon potentially going into business with Jeff Jarrett and investing billions of dollars into Global Force Entertainment, Al Snow claimed he would not be surprised if that scenario happened.

The former WWE star pointed out the strong relationship McMahon had with Jarrett's brother, Jerry.

"It wouldn't surprise me. Vince has always had a very strong relationship with Jerry Jarrett. He has. And as a result, Jeff as well," Snow said. [From 03:19 to 03:32]

Expand Tweet

While Russo and Al Snow do not believe that Vince McMahon will sell his stock and retire despite being in his late 70s, it would be interesting to see if their prediction would come true.

Do you think Vince McMahon will return to the wrestling business? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

