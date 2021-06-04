Vince McMahon's routine with WWE employees before meetings revealed

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, in a sign of respect, shakes everyone's hand ahead of production meetings, as per Eric Bischoff.

Eric Bischoff, on his After 83 Weeks show, was asked about his AEW appearances and if WWE and Vince McMahon were unhappy about it. The former SmackDown Executive Director revealed that he informed WWE before he made his AEW appearance, out of respect.

Bischoff believes that Vince McMahon demands respect and opened up about how the WWE Chairman shakes everyone's hand ahead of WWE production meetings.

"Vince is really big on respect, you know, that's my take. I have a different version of 'respect' in some cases (laughs). He is very, very big on respect - and a show of respect. When I was WWE last, as an executive, in production meetings, there is probably 75 or 100 people in that meeting - it's a big meeting, it's like a small corporate type gathering - and before that meeting starts, he goes and shakes everybody's hand one-by-one and says, 'Good morning'. Does he need to do that? Nope. But it's his way of communicating his respect for them and the process and the work they are going to do today."

Eric Bischoff stated that because Vince McMahon is "big on respect" he may have been disappointed if Bischoff hadn't told him about his AEW appearances prior to them happening.

Eric Bischoff on his relationship with Vince McMahon after his WWE release

Eric Bischoff was released by WWE from his role as SmackDown Executive Director in 2019, just a few months after being hired for it. Bischoff revealed in an interview earlier this year that it was Vince McMahon's decision to let him go. Bischoff, though, has stated that he and McMahon are still friends.

"I mean, Vince and I are still friends. I'm still friends with a lot of people, including Bruce Prichard. He's one of my closest friends. Still friends with a lot of people in WWE, but the chemistry just wasn't right."

Bischoff was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year. He continues to make cameo appearances on AEW as well.

