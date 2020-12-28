Vince McMahon shares a heartfelt tribute to Luke Harper

Throughout the course of the entire day, the wrestling world has sent their heartfelt tributes to the late Luke Harper, aka Brodie Lee. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has also taken to Twitter to send a touching message in honor of the former WWE Superstar.

In a recent tweet, McMahon mentioned that the entire WWE family is saddened by the passing of Jon Huber, the man behind the persona of Luke Harper. The WWE Chairman also sent out his condolences to Harper's family, friends, and fans.

Here is what Vince McMahon wrote in honor of Luke Harper:

The entire WWE family is deeply saddened by the passing of Jon Huber, known to the WWE Universe as Luke Harper. Our thoughts are with Jon’s family, friends, and fans. pic.twitter.com/aLMecqXQLe — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) December 27, 2020

Unfortunately, at the age of 41, Brodie Lee, fka Luke Harper, has passed away. The news was first confirmed by AEW and his wife Amanda, who revealed that Harper was suffering from a non-COVID-19-related lung issue.

Luke Harper, aka Brodie Lee, competed in his last ever match in AEW not too long ago. Having won the TNT Championship off Cody Rhodes in the first place, Lee lost the title back to Cody in a brutal Dog Collar match.

Luke Harper's run in WWE established his place as a fan-favorite

Luke Harper was initially known as a tag team player when he made his way over to WWE. Harper mostly teamed up with Erick Rowan in a devastating tag team and the two were also a part of The Wyatt Family.

However, with the majority of the WWE Universe hoping to see Harper compete as a singles Superstar, Vince McMahon and his team eventually gave the fans what they asked for.

The former Wyatt Family star won the WWE Intercontinental Championship during his singles run and shared the ring with some of the absolute best in the company.

In his final run for WWE, Luke Harper was reunited with Erick Rowan before he left for AEW and was revealed as The Exalted One of The Dark Order.