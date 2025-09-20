Vince McMahon shockingly featured in WWE Wrestlepalooza video

Vince McMahon shockingly found his way into a Wrestlepalooza video ahead of WWE's big ESPN debut. The premium live event on September 20 will mark the beginning of a five-year partnership between the two sports entertainment giants.Ahead of the PLE at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H shared a video on X (Twitter). The video features the early years of WWE, then known as WWF, as well as the humble beginnings of ESPN.The video highlights how the two entities have grown over the years as they look to kick off a new era of sports and entertainment. Shockingly, around the 40-second mark in the video, former WWE owner Vince McMahon is featured from his early years in the company.You can check the video below:McMahon is also spotted in the background of a scene that features the Wild Samoans. McMahon being featured this way comes off as a surprise, given how WWE has refrained from mentioning him ever since he was named in the Janel Grant lawsuit last year.Grant, a former WWE employee, has filed a lawsuit against McMahon accusing him s*xual assault, trafficking, and physical abuse. This has seen WWE maintain its distance from its former CEO.In fact, WWE didn't invite McMahon to attend a tribute for Hulk Hogan after The Hulkster's passing.Vince McMahon was also mentioned during WWE's Saudi WrestleMania announcementLast week, WWE made a blockbuster announcement that WrestleMania 43 will be held in Saudi Arabia. During the announcement, Triple H talked about this historic step, but what caught attention was the mention of Vince McMahon by Turki Alalshikh, the Chairman of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority.&quot;Before eight years ago, I meet my father, Vince McMahon, and Triple H, in my home when I was the Minister of Sport in my country, and I say to them, ‘Let’s go and have change into the future doing big project together.’ I hope now we deliver some of what we say,” he said.It was McMahon who first brought WWE to Saudi Arabia with the Greatest Royal Rumble event in 2018 as part of a 10-year multi-platform deal between the two businesses.