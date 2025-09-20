Vince McMahon shockingly featured in WWE Wrestlepalooza video

By Sherjeel Malik
Modified Sep 20, 2025 17:06 GMT
Vince McMahon. [Image credits: wwe.com]
Vince McMahon. [Image credits: wwe.com]

Vince McMahon shockingly found his way into a Wrestlepalooza video ahead of WWE's big ESPN debut. The premium live event on September 20 will mark the beginning of a five-year partnership between the two sports entertainment giants.

Ad

Ahead of the PLE at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H shared a video on X (Twitter). The video features the early years of WWE, then known as WWF, as well as the humble beginnings of ESPN.

The video highlights how the two entities have grown over the years as they look to kick off a new era of sports and entertainment. Shockingly, around the 40-second mark in the video, former WWE owner Vince McMahon is featured from his early years in the company.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

You can check the video below:

Did WWE make a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Check Here!

Ad

McMahon is also spotted in the background of a scene that features the Wild Samoans. McMahon being featured this way comes off as a surprise, given how WWE has refrained from mentioning him ever since he was named in the Janel Grant lawsuit last year.

Grant, a former WWE employee, has filed a lawsuit against McMahon accusing him s*xual assault, trafficking, and physical abuse. This has seen WWE maintain its distance from its former CEO.

Ad

In fact, WWE didn't invite McMahon to attend a tribute for Hulk Hogan after The Hulkster's passing.

Vince McMahon was also mentioned during WWE's Saudi WrestleMania announcement

Last week, WWE made a blockbuster announcement that WrestleMania 43 will be held in Saudi Arabia. During the announcement, Triple H talked about this historic step, but what caught attention was the mention of Vince McMahon by Turki Alalshikh, the Chairman of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority.

Ad
"Before eight years ago, I meet my father, Vince McMahon, and Triple H, in my home when I was the Minister of Sport in my country, and I say to them, ‘Let’s go and have change into the future doing big project together.’ I hope now we deliver some of what we say,” he said.

It was McMahon who first brought WWE to Saudi Arabia with the Greatest Royal Rumble event in 2018 as part of a 10-year multi-platform deal between the two businesses.

About the author
Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.

While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.

Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.

If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.

When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sherjeel Malik
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications