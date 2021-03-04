"Vince McMahon showed his loyalty to Big Show" - Kurt Angle shares honest feelings on Paul Wight joining AEW

Paul Wight, fka Big Show, became the latest name from the WWE to have jumped ship to AEW. The former WWE Champion has signed a multi-year deal with Tony Khan's promotion, and in addition to wrestling, Paul Wight will also take up other non-wrestling roles.

During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show on AdFreeShows.com, which revolved around the No Way Out 2006 PPV, Kurt Angle shared his honest reactions and thoughts on Paul Wight's AEW signing.

Kurt Angle was surprised by the news of Big Show joining AEW as he believed that the giant would be in the WWE forever. Angle said that WWE had a track record of treating Big Show well, and the Olympic gold medalist recalled when Vince McMahon helped Paul Wight during a financially challenging phase in the veteran star's life.

Angle explained that were many things that WWE and Vince McMahon did for Paul Wight. Kurt Angle would also note that Wight reciprocated the feeling by being loyal to the WWE for many years.

"Yes. I always thought that Paul would be with the WWE for the rest of his life. I mean, they treat him really well. They did a lot for Big Show. You know, when he quit and went to be a boxer, you know, he lost a bunch of money, and Vince helped him out a little bit and got him back in the game."

"There are a lot of things that occurred that, you know, Vince McMahon showed his loyalty to Big Show, and Big Show showed it back, no doubt about it."

They humbled him quite a bit: Kurt Angle on how WWE booked Paul Wight, fka The Big Show

Kurt Angle initially thought that Paul Wight's Netflix show - which recently got canceled, was produced by WWE, indicating Wight might have been locked down to a lifelong WWE job.

"But, you know, when he did that show, The Big Show, I thought that was a WWE show. So, I'm not sure if it's a Netflix show or WWE actually helped produce it. So I thought he was going to be with the company forever because I always thought that the Big Show Show was going to be a WWE product, but I guess I was wrong. It's not."

Kurt Angle speculated that Big Show might have felt undervalued in the WWE. WWE had The Big Show jobbing on TV, and Angle understood the multiple-time world champion's disappointments. As long as Paul Wight is happy, Angle has no qualms about his former WWE colleague's professional decisions.

"So, you know, I think Big Show probably felt a little bit underappreciated in WWE the last couple of years. They've had him, you know, they humbled him quite a bit, having his job out here and there, you know, tuck his tails between his legs and walk away. So, I understand why he was frustrated, but I thought he would be with the company forever, with the WWE. But you know what, if he is happy, I'm happy."

