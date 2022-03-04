"We never had that conversation" - Vince McMahon on The Undertaker’s move to WWE’s rivals

Even in the face of adversity, The Undertaker was always loyal to Vince McMahon.

The Phenom was often seen as a locker room leader during his time with the company, playing a connecting role between the superstars and the Chairman.

McMahon was a guest today on The Pat McAfee Show to discuss a wide variety of subjects. While discussing the 2022 Hall of Fame headliner The Undertaker, McMahon revealed that Taker never once had a conversation with him about jumping ship to WCW as countless others did during that time.

"By the way, going back to The Undertaker, Undertaker and I never had a conversation about going to WCW. Never asking, not once," Vince McMahon said.

The Undertaker and Vince McMahon have been close for over three decades

Today's announcement that Vince McMahon will induct The Undertaker into the WWE Hall of Fame shows just how important The Deadman is to Mr. McMahon.

The Phenom is only the second WWE Superstar that McMahon has ever inducted into the Hall of Fame. The first being his greatest rival in "Stone Cold" Steve Austin back in 2009.

The Undertaker has quietly retired from WWE action on multiple occasions over the years. However, McMahon has always been able to convince The Deadman to come back "one more time" in order to make a WrestleMania card.

With The Phenom seemingly retired for good, McMahon inducting him into the WWE Hall of Fame should be a fitting and emotional evening to kick off WrestleMania 38 weekend next month in Dallas, Texas.

What do you make of McMahon's comments? Are you surprised that The Undertaker never once considered making the jump to WCW during the Monday Night War? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

