Vince McMahon thought Edge segment "was the worst thing in the world" (Exclusive)

John Cena Sr. has recalled how Vince McMahon disliked his segment with Edge on WWE RAW in August 2006.

Edge defeated John Cena at WWE SummerSlam 2006 to retain the WWE Championship. Six days before the event, The Rated-R Superstar visited the Cena family home with his then-girlfriend, Lita. The segment ended with Edge slapping his rival’s father in the face and sending him to the floor.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s UnSKripted, John Cena Sr. said McMahon reacted negatively to the slap scene.

“Vince McMahon thought that was the worst thing in the world. However, do you notice how much mileage they got out of that slap? ‘Cena’s down! Cena’s down! Cena’s down!’ And they just kept putting it on, putting it on, and it always shows up… I don’t care where it is, that slap has become ‘a hall of fame slap.’ Bang, Cena’s down.”

John Cena Sr. enjoyed working with Edge

Lita, Edge, and John Cena Sr.

Despite Vince McMahon’s disappointment with the segment, John Cena Sr. still enjoyed receiving a slap from Edge on WWE television.

“It worked out well. It was fun. I had a lot of fun doing it, but yeah, that’s something that wasn’t choreographed, I’ll tell you that. It was that, ‘You’re gonna slap me in the face.’ And I can tell you this, when he turned around and slapped me in the face, no choreography there, man, I took it.”

John Cena Sr. also appeared in a WWE storyline in 2007 during John Cena’s rivalry with Randy Orton. Cena’s father lost a singles match against The Viper on the September 17, 2007 episode of RAW.

