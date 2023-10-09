Vince McMahon threatened to fire eight superstars if WWE segment went wrong, former IC Champion says

Vince McMahon was in charge of WWE storylines for four decades before Triple H replaced him as the company's creative figurehead in July 2022. In a recent YouTube video, former Intercontinental Champion Ryback recalled how McMahon gave villainous faction The Nexus a stern warning before their debut.

The Nexus initially consisted of eight superstars: Daniel Bryan, Darren Young, David Otunga, Heath Slater, Justin Gabriel, Michael Tarver, Skip Sheffield (Ryback), and Wade Barrett. On June 7, 2010, the group of NXT developmental talents famously stormed the ring during a match between CM Punk and John Cena on RAW.

On his Ryback TV YouTube channel, Ryback said McMahon threatened to fire The Nexus if the segment did not go according to plan:

"They proceeded to lay out the gameplan of the destruction that was going to take place later that night, that Monday Night RAW in Miami. Straight up, we were told by Vince McMahon that we had one opportunity to go out there and to do this right and to go get over. And if we didn't, we were gonna be f***ing fired." [0:45 – 1:04]

The segment is best remembered for The Nexus destroying the ringside area. They also attacked Cena, Punk, Luke Gallows, commentators Jerry Lawler and Matt Striker, ring announcer Justin Roberts, and timekeeper Mark Yeaton.

Vince McMahon's reaction to The Nexus' debut

More than a decade on, The Nexus' first appearance on WWE television is widely viewed as one of the best debuts in wrestling history.

Ryback added that Vince McMahon let everyone know how much he enjoyed the segment when The Nexus returned backstage:

"When we got to the back, Vince McMahon down was going crazy, and we were pulled aside and essentially said, 'Welcome to the big leagues,' that we're about to start printing money. Eight guys from developmental who were on the verge of being fired were now gonna be working with WWE's best main-eventers for the foreseeable future." [1:38 – 1:59]

During the chaotic beatdown, Daniel Bryan choked Justin Roberts with a necktie and spat in John Cena's face. He legitimately lost his job over the incidents before being rehired two months later.

