Former WWE Champion revealed Vince McMahon did not had time for NXT

Former WWE Champion and Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels revealed that Vince McMahon did not had any time for NXT 2.0.

After Triple H had to take a break due to health issues in 2021, Vince McMahon took over NXT as well. The former CEO of WWE took it upon himself to produce RAW, SmackDown and NXT. It was only after that he made the decision to revamp the entire brand in September 2021. It was reported in the Wrestling Observer that McMahon teamed up with Bruce Prichard to produce NXT 2.0.

Going by the afore-mentioned reports, it was assumed that McMahon and Prichard had complete creative control. While speaking to Graham Matthews of Bleacher Report, the Heart-Break Kid shut down these assumptions. Michaels mentioned that neither Prichard nor McMahon had any time to produce NXT Television. He also said that if the show is good or bad, he is the one to praise or blame.

"I know a lot of people thought Vince and Bruce were doing that. I can promise you, they did not have the time to do NXT television. If it's good or if it's bad, that's on me," said Shawn Michaels. [H/T Fightful.com]

Shawn Michaels on how it is to produce NXT

The Heart-Break Kid said that he enjoys working in NXT with a bunch of amazing new talents. Michaels also noted that everyone was dejected when NXT was revamped. But at the same time, everyone took it as a challenging and learning experience and has been giving the fans a quality product.

While speaking to the same, Michaels also talked about how it is to run NXT.

"It's been a huge joy to run that show and work with these talents. Again, everyone was put in a real tough position, we all were, but that's where you learn to do things in WWE," said Shawn Michaels. [H/T Fightful.com]

Vince McMahon has retired and with Triple H now taking control of the main roster and Michaels on NXT, the future of WWE looks bright.

