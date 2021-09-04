WWE NXT provides an update on their new set design

In their latest tweet, WWE NXT provided a sneak-peek into what the new set design for the developmental brand will look like in a short video.

WWE NXT dropped a new color-splattered logo for NXT a few weeks ago and this recent tweet from them states that the overhaul for the brand will take place on September 14.

While the WWE Universe was not too thrilled when they came to know that NXT will be ditching their black and gold theme in favor of a more colorful logo, the set design seems to be favorable for some of the fans.

Rumors indicate that the rebranding of NXT will not only be limited to the changing of the logo and overall look but could also impact the way the show will be produced from now on. It has been reported that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard will jointly produce the show from now on.

While this news may worry some fans, considering how the overall quality of the main-roster WWE shows has been going down, it was also reported that the day-to-day operation will remain the same and will be looked after by Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and Matt Bloom.

After talking to sources regarding NXT: the day to day operation isn’t changing that drastically. Still very much in the hands of HHH, HBK, Regal, Bloom etc



Why is WWE NXT being rebranded?

Reports stated that Vince McMahon was not pleased by the way NXT has failed to garner significant ratings. Therefore, the WWE Chairman decided to take matters into his own hands.

Even though The Game has been commended by fans and critics alike for producing quality matches on weekly shows and the TakeOvers and bringing in popular and rising independent talent, it seems he is being held responsible for NXT not being a rating draw in the 18-49 age demographic.

