Braun Strowman dropped the WWE Universal Championship to The Fiend at SummerSlam. Following the PPV, WWE released a teaser of the next episode of WWE Chronicle, which will drop this Saturday on the WWE Network.

In the clip, Braun Strowman revealed details of a meeting he had with Vince McMahon way back in January 2019.

Vince McMahon bluntly told Braun Strowman that he was not ready to be Champion back then, and that he would have to wait for his time at the top.

Strowman revealed that Vince McMahon gave him a hard pill to swallow as the boss even told him that something was just not right.

The Monster, however, realized that Vince McMahon had long-term goals for the company and the Superstar. Braun Strowman went on to proclaim that he intended on becoming a world champion, a Hall of Famer, a WrestleMania main eventer, and the greatest big man in WWE history by the time he was done.

Here's what Strowman said:

"He gave me a really hard pill to swallow, umm, Vince McMahon told me that it's not my time yet. That he is not ready for me to be Champion. That something isn't right. I don't know if it is something that I've done or if it's something that I need to do, but I have trust in Vince and know that Vince is looking out for the company and my well-being, but at the same time, man, hearing him say that it is now my time, like, it 'f****** pisses me off'. I want this more than I want anything in the world. I want to cement myself in history as the greatest big man to ever do this. I will be WWE Universal Champion. I will be headlining WrestleMania. I will be a Hall of Famer. It's not a matter of how it's just a matter of when."

Braun Strowman's future following the SummerSlam loss

Braun Strowman accomplished his goal of becoming a Universal Champion at WrestleMania 36. However, his title reign came to an end at the hands of The Fiend at SummerSlam. Strowman had a night to forget as Roman Reigns attacked him after the match. The Big Dog even assaulted Bray Wyatt to send a fitting statement on his WWE return, for which WWE reportedly has big plans.

What's next for Strowman? Could we see a three-way feud between Braun Strowman, Reigns and Wyatt for the title moving forward? How would you like to see WWE book the storyline?