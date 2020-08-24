Big backstage plans for Roman Reigns' new character and Universal title win revealed (Spoiler)

Roman Reigns made an unexpected WWE return at SummerSlam, and the Big Dog seemed to have unleashed a really aggressive (heelish) side of himself that has not been in the WWE.

SummerSlam ended with Roman Reigns standing tall with The Fiend's Universal Championship belt. However, what's next for Reigns following his WWE return?

WrestlingNews.co revealed various exclusive details regarding Roman Reigns' SummerSlam return and the possible plans for his future.

The details about Roman Reigns' return reportedly, and unsurprisingly, was kept a secret from most of the people backstage in the WWE, including members of the creative team. WrestlingNews.co was the first to report before the show that the company had prepared new merch for Roman Reigns before his return at SummerSlam. As seen during his return, Reigns was wearing the fresh 'Wreck Everyone and Leave' t-shirt.

Vince McMahon wants Roman Reigns to have an 'edge' to him

Sources in the company also told WrestlingNews.co that Vince McMahon reportedly wants The Big Dog to have an 'edge' to him.

The plan to introduce the new and 'edgy' Roman Reigns was chalked up for before WrestleMania 36, where he was scheduled to defeat Goldberg and become the new Universal Champion.

The plans got delayed following Reigns' decision to go back home due to the COVID-19 risk.

It was also added that the reported plan is to have Roman Reigns win the Universal title from Bray Wyatt and it could happen as soon as Payback, which is scheduled to take place this coming Sunday.

There are, however, no updates on whether WWE would book a singles match between Wyatt and Reigns or a Triple Threat showdown which could also involve Braun Strowman.

'The Monster' lost the Universal Champion at SummerSlam in a Falls Count Anywhere match to The Fiend. Roman Reigns didn't even let The Fiend celebrate the title victory as the returning Superstar speared Bray Wyatt's alter ego down to the mat.

Reigns then turned his attention to Strowman and attacked him outside the ring.

Fans are calling it a Roman Reigns heel turn; however, the new character is just The Big Dog being the badass that Vince McMahon wants him to be on WWE TV.