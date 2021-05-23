"Vince McMahon told Cornette that I was the devil" - Wrestling legend on why he never joined WWE

As reported a few days back, New Jack passed away due to a heart attack. Tributes to the ECW legend have been pouring in from all corners of the pro wrestling fraternity, including WWE.

New Jack was widely considered one of the most controversial personalities in the pro wrestling business, and he always spoke his mind during interviews.

New Jack sat down for his final interview with PTM podcast's Vinny Vegas, and the episode was recorded a few weeks before the hardcore icon's passing.

During the interview, New Jack opened up about why he never worked for WWE during his heydey. According to New Jack, Vince McMahon thought the former ECW wrestler was the devil.

New Jack became a popular character in Jim Cornette's Smoky Mountain Wrestling, and he took his game to a whole different level in ECW. New Jack's name had a lot of hype attached to it, and the top companies such as WWE and WCW could have used his unique services significantly.

Vince McMahon and WWE, however, did have an offer for New Jack as the company wanted to secure the rights to his name.

New Jack had no interest in doing business with WWE regarding the matter as he was the proud creator of the 'New Jack' brand.

"Vince McMahon told Cornette that I was the devil. He told Cornette that I was the devil and he would never hire me because I was the devil. I was satan! But, he offered me a deal. What they wanted to do was they wanted to take my name, they wanted me to give them the rights to my name, and this is the sh** that I created, you know what I'm saying? I made New Jack; Vince didn't make sh**. I made New Jack; you know what I mean?" said New Jack.

I wasn't doing it: New Jack on WWE's offer

New Jack added that while he didn't know of any storyline plans from WWE's end, he wasn't willing to indulge in a trademark agreement with Vince McMahon.

"Yes. Couldn't do it, wasn't going to do it. I don't know what they had in store, but I wasn't going to go for that bulls***, you know what I mean. I wasn't doing it," New Jack added.

During his last recorded interview titled 'Drinks with New Jack,' the polarizing legend also spoke about a special ECW promo that effectively turned him babyface and how Paul Heyman reacted backstage after the segment.

