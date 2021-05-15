Wrestling world reacts to New Jack's passing: Mickie James, RVD, Zelina Vega, AEW, and others send messages

New Jack passed away on Friday due to a heart attack. He was 58 years old and will be remembered as one of the most controversial performers in professional wrestling history.
New Jack's wife Jennifer posted the following statement on Facebook:
For all the outpouring of love from family, friends, and fans- I'm totally blown away. Jerome was not only my husband, he was my best friend, and I'm completely gutted. He loved a lot of you very much, and you'll never know how much I appreciate the love. I can't really respond too much right now because I'm completely broken. I'm trying to help kids through this, but I don't even know what I'm doing. But for those of yall ordering books today and seriously asking if they're autographed, please request a refund and, as my daughter so eloquently put it, go stick your face in a lawnmower.
The wrestling world has reacted to the hardcore legend's passing, and we've compiled all the messages, tributes, and condolences below:
New Jack's legacy in professional wrestling
To say that New Jack was a polarizing figure would be an understatement. The North Carolina native began his wrestling career in 1992, and it didn't take him time to start making waves on the American wrestling circuit.
New Jack, real name Jerome Young, rose to prominence in Smoky Mountain Wrestling, where he became known for his promo skills. Forming a menacing alliance with Mustafa Saed, collectively known as 'The Gangstas,' New Jack was ultimately rewarded for his work with an ECW contract.
New Jack took his game to a whole new level in Paul Heyman's ECW and crossed the limits on multiple occasions. His unfiltered representation of a gimmick inspired by the movie New Jack City spawned some bone-chilling moments throughout his all-action career.
New Jack was an enigma whose charisma was hard to replicate. His reputation was such that top companies like WWE and WCW stayed away from him. His uncanny yet explosive blend of exemplary mic skills, a drug-fueled gimmick and the in-ring daredevilry can probably never be repeated in wrestling.
We at Sportskeeda Wrestling send our condolences to New Jack's wife, family, and friends.