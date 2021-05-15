Wrestling world reacts to New Jack's passing: Mickie James, RVD, Zelina Vega, AEW, and others send messages

New Jack passed away on Friday due to a heart attack. He was 58 years old and will be remembered as one of the most controversial performers in professional wrestling history.

New Jack's wife Jennifer posted the following statement on Facebook:

For all the outpouring of love from family, friends, and fans- I'm totally blown away. Jerome was not only my husband, he was my best friend, and I'm completely gutted. He loved a lot of you very much, and you'll never know how much I appreciate the love. I can't really respond too much right now because I'm completely broken. I'm trying to help kids through this, but I don't even know what I'm doing. But for those of yall ordering books today and seriously asking if they're autographed, please request a refund and, as my daughter so eloquently put it, go stick your face in a lawnmower.

The wrestling world has reacted to the hardcore legend's passing, and we've compiled all the messages, tributes, and condolences below:

AEW and the wrestling world mourn the passing of ECW Legend “New Jack” Jerome Young. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. pic.twitter.com/LMHYG0T6Mv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 15, 2021

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jerome "New Jack" Young. We offer our sincerest condolences to his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/5Qc0kO1hVx — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 14, 2021

WWE is saddened to learn that Jerome Young, known in ECW as New Jack, passed away today at the age of 58.



WWE extends its condolences to Young’s family and friends. https://t.co/9ESCVALGDe — WWE (@WWE) May 15, 2021

An ECW legend. A hardcore icon.



We are saddened to learn of the passing of Jerome 'New Jack' Young.



1963-2021



RIP pic.twitter.com/T794MQky3s — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 15, 2021

I’ve shared a few locker rooms with New Jack. He was always so cool and respectful to me. You have no idea how grateful I was for that!! Truly saddened to hear of his passing. Sending his family, friends, all his loved ones so much of my prayers, love, & strength. #RIPNewJack — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) May 15, 2021

Very sad to hear about New Jack. The man was always very good to me . . . and I really never understood why. God Bless You, My Friend. — Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) May 15, 2021

RIP NEW JACK



Such an intense performer and a riveting interview.



He made it very easy to believe.#RIPNewJack pic.twitter.com/QZ899ShRql — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) May 15, 2021

RIP New Jack — DRAKE MAVERICK (@WWEMaverick) May 14, 2021

NEW JACK BUBBA YOU PARTY A TO THE Z AND FOREVER YOU MAKE ME LAUGH. I CANT BELIEVE YOU GONE BUBBA DAMN — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) May 14, 2021

Dax and I were just talking this week about how good he was when he spoke. RIP New Jack. pic.twitter.com/9GUdo2WisO — CASH (@CashWheelerFTR) May 14, 2021

Ok I’m done with the Q&A



RIP New Jack. I was just telling some guys this weekend he is in my Top 5 promos of all time. Definition of real. #GrumpyUncleDax — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) May 15, 2021

I’m sad to report that I just learned New Jack is no longer with us. RIP — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) May 15, 2021

Rest In Peace New Jack. Our interactions were few, but certainly memorable. One of a kind. — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) May 15, 2021

When New Jack strummed the guitar then hit someone with it...me and my brother used to play a game, where we'd find random things around the house, use them for whatever their function was for 3 seconds, then hit each other in the head with it 😆 https://t.co/5szqh1mfp0 — Ariya Daivari (@AriyaDaivariWWE) May 14, 2021

Rest In Peace New Jack...

August 29, 1998.

ECW HARDCORE TV EPISODE 281

NOVA, @THETOMMYDREAMER and I saluting @theOnlyNewJack who is next to the hard camera on crutches. pic.twitter.com/LGJtj1MZpF — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) May 15, 2021

New Jack was always good to me. He told me that since Jack Victory liked me, he’d put up with me.



We used to do these crazy 8-mans in ECW. Jack would always be last and I’d get goosebumps when that music hit. Then pray I wasn’t getting the crutch that night! Thank you Jack.💔 — CORINO (@StevenCorino) May 14, 2021

Absolutely GUTTED. You were a friend. You were a brother. You were a true outlaw. You looked out for me. You protected me. I love you Jerome. Rest In Peace New Jack! Thanks for being real with me.... pic.twitter.com/TRJ1Jn5Z5h — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) May 15, 2021

R.I.P Jack 😢 — Francine (@ECWDivaFrancine) May 15, 2021

I didn’t share a ton of locker rooms with New Jack, but when I did it was never dull. I’ll always remember the first time I met him in CA. Let’s just say it was… eventful. Rest well, Jack. Godspeed. 🙏 — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) May 15, 2021

According to PWInsider, ECW star New Jack has passed away at the age of 58 years old after suffering a heart attack.



SOURCE: https://t.co/iwfC08CKs3 pic.twitter.com/6lgXkMnZ5g — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) May 14, 2021

sad news of New Jack passing.. travel'n with Jack on a Smokey Mountain wkend loop and made late night ride to get home, crashed at his place and no more than 15 min going to sleep, door was kicked in by cops with guns drawn look'n for old roommate of his.. good times Jack #RIP — RIGGS (@realscottyriggs) May 15, 2021

RIP New Jack



We are grateful to have had the opportunity to tell your story. Our deepest condolences to his friends & family 🙏 pic.twitter.com/iirOdvLZNa — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) May 15, 2021

RIP NEW JACK 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/AJJdlFAPVP — 𝕿𝖍𝖊𝖆 𝕿𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖎𝖉𝖆𝖉 (@TheaTrinidad) May 15, 2021

🎶As I walk through the valley of the shadow of death

I take a look at my life, and realize there's nothin' left

'Cause I've been blastin' and laughin' so long

That even my momma thinks that my mind is gone🎶



RIP Jack ... 👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/L2c367B003 — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) May 15, 2021

Fearless and passionate performer. My condolences & prayers to the family of New Jack. #RIPNewJack — taz (@OfficialTAZ) May 15, 2021

New Jack didn’t have matches. He had fights....with a soundtrack. pic.twitter.com/7bmxje4VOx — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) May 15, 2021

RIP THE HARDCORE LEGEND NEW JACK!!!! — *ONLY FOR DOLPHINS* (@ActionBronson) May 15, 2021

New Jack one minute could be doing hardcore with Bubba & D-Von and the next doing comedy matches with Tracy & Guido. If he liked you, than you had no worries, and if he didn't sometimes he'd "slip" when swinging the vacuum. #RIPNewJack pic.twitter.com/r0CB5yFlIi — Jeff Jones (@JeffreyBJones) May 14, 2021

Just landed in Baltimore and heard the news of new jack. I just seen him at the airport last Sunday walking with his face mask that said new jack and he stopped and we chatted for about 45 mins. Never take a day for granted — The Cowboy (@JamesStormBrand) May 14, 2021

New Jack was one wrestling's last outlaws. His energy and presence will never be duplicated.



RIP pic.twitter.com/JjQjoPVLsr — TheRealSnowden (@JESnowden) May 15, 2021

When I produced Mauro Ranallo’s radio show, hands down the most insane interview he conducted was with New Jack.



Whether you knew him as New Jack, Jerome Young or “Denzel’s best friend”, he had a charisma few possessed.



From 2012, he just walked up to me and wanted to chat. pic.twitter.com/7CW1Wr6AAB — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) May 14, 2021

Sorry to hear about the death of New Jack. He was a unique character, has a scary aura. Had the charisma to be a WWE/WCW star but they obviously thought the negatives outweighed the positives. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) May 15, 2021

New Jack's legacy in professional wrestling

To say that New Jack was a polarizing figure would be an understatement. The North Carolina native began his wrestling career in 1992, and it didn't take him time to start making waves on the American wrestling circuit.

New Jack, real name Jerome Young, rose to prominence in Smoky Mountain Wrestling, where he became known for his promo skills. Forming a menacing alliance with Mustafa Saed, collectively known as 'The Gangstas,' New Jack was ultimately rewarded for his work with an ECW contract.

New Jack took his game to a whole new level in Paul Heyman's ECW and crossed the limits on multiple occasions. His unfiltered representation of a gimmick inspired by the movie New Jack City spawned some bone-chilling moments throughout his all-action career.

New Jack was an enigma whose charisma was hard to replicate. His reputation was such that top companies like WWE and WCW stayed away from him. His uncanny yet explosive blend of exemplary mic skills, a drug-fueled gimmick and the in-ring daredevilry can probably never be repeated in wrestling.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling send our condolences to New Jack's wife, family, and friends.