"Grow up and quit crying" - Ex-WWE star on Vince McMahon's reaction after legend complained about chair shots

Sabu recently explained why Vince McMahon told Paul Wight, formerly known as The Big Show, to “quit crying” after he made a complaint in WWE.

The seven-foot star faced Sabu in a series of WWE ECW live event matches in 2006. The two men also fought in an Extreme Rules match at SummerSlam, with The Big Show picking up the win to retain the ECW World Championship.

Speaking in a “Title Match Wrestling” interview, Sabu recalled how his opponent told McMahon he disliked being hit with steel chair shots to the head.

“Big Show, he was pretty gracious about putting me over,” Sabu said. “He sold everything I did to him. Now and then, he b*****d about my chairs were too stiff, but other than that he was okay. Actually, Vince told him to grow up and quit crying about the chair.” [3:09-3:22]

In 2010, WWE banned steel chair shots to the head as part of its Impact Concussion Management Program. The Talent Wellness rule change stated that “the use of folding props to strike an opponent in the head” was no longer allowed.

Sabu’s honest thoughts on working with The Big Show in WWE

Many fans complained about The Big Show’s addition to the ECW roster in 2006. The towering superstar had no prior association with the extreme brand. However, he immediately became one of the most prominent figures on the show when the revamped ECW launched.

Sabu, an ECW original, enjoyed his matches against the current AEW star due to their contrasting styles.

“Yes, I liked him,” Sabu said. “Bit of a crybaby but he’s a hell of a worker. If he wasn’t such a good worker, he’d kill us because he’s so big and strong. And if he didn’t hold back, he would’ve killed us… killed me anyways. I liked working big guys like him because he does stuff I don’t do.” [0:04-0:17]

Sabu, 57, also said in the interview that he would like to face Brock Lesnar in a retirement match one day.

