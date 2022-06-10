"You single-handedly have just ruined RAW" - Vince McMahon's reaction after botched WWE segment

Chris DeJoseph recently recalled two occasions when Vince McMahon heavily criticized him in WWE.

DeJoseph, a former WWE writer, once oversaw a live RAW segment where Dr. Ferdinand Rios checked on Mick Foley for a concussion. Much to McMahon’s dismay, the doctor looked down the WWE star’s throat as part of the concussion check.

Speaking on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, DeJoseph revealed that the WWE Chairman accused him of destroying the show.

“He’s like, ‘You single-handedly have just ruined RAW,’” DeJoseph said. “I said, ‘He’s a doctor. I’ve never checked anybody for a concussion. I told Dr. Rios [to] check on Mick Foley for a concussion.’ He’s like, ‘Dammit, you’ve gotta tell him how to be a doctor.’” [43:32-43:46]

John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) found the story hilarious and confirmed that Vince McMahon often described segments as “the worst thing I’ve ever seen.”

Vince McMahon also disliked one of Chris DeJoseph’s promo scripts

The WWE Chairman once told DeJoseph that a promo he wrote for Chris Jericho was “garbage” and needed to be altered.

Following a discussion with Jericho, he presented the same idea to his former boss without changing the script.

“Once I wrote a Chris Jericho promo and he told me, ‘Who wrote this? An eighth-grader? This is garbage. Go back to the drawing board and write this thing again,’” DeJoseph said. “I went back with Chris and we went over it, and Chris is like, ‘I like this, I wanna say this. Go back to him and pitch it again.’ And so I went and I pitched the same thing to him, and Vince is like, ‘All right, that’s much better.’” [42:00-42:23]

DeJoseph clarified that while he enjoyed his initial seven years in WWE, he no longer wanted to work such a hectic schedule.

