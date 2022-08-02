Vince McMahon told former WWE Champion to get surgery and skip WrestleMania 38

Vince McMahon wanted Bobby Lashley to undergo surgery before WrestleMania 38 and skip the mega event.

Bobby Lashley recently took on Theory in a United States Championship match at WWE SummerSlam. The match didn't even last five minutes, and ended with Lashley retaining his title belt. Earlier this year, Lashley suffered an injury that almost prevented him from competing at WrestleMania 38.

On an episode of The Masked Man Show, Lashley opened up about his shoulder injury that kept him out of action for a brief period on the road to WrestleMania 38. As per Lashley, then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon told him to get surgery before The Show of Shows and take a few months off, which would have led to him missing WrestleMania 38.

“I tore my shoulder two months before WrestleMania, I couldn’t even raise my hand. I kept that quiet. I took like three weeks off and said, ‘I have to make it to WrestleMania.’ I called Vince (McMahon), Vince was like, ‘Ah, let’s take off, get surgery, spend four months off,' I was like, ‘I can’t do that. There is no way I’m going to do that.’ I sat at home for a couple of weeks and started going crazy. I was like, ‘I can’t stay at home, I have to go to work.’ I started training, getting ready, rehabbing, and I got back in and made it for WrestleMania. There is no downtime. Every other sport has an offseason, we don’t have an offseason,” Lashley said. [H/T RSN]

Bobby Lashley is hoping to keep in touch with Vince McMahon following his retirement

The Almighty recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. about McMahon's retirement and praised the former WWE CEO. Lashley stated that he has a tremendous amount of respect for McMahon. He added that he would like to stay in touch with McMahon and get advice from him.

Lashley put in a lot of hard work towards making sure that he didn't miss WrestleMania this year. His hard work eventually paid off and he was cleared to compete at WrestleMania 38. At the event, Lashley took on Omos and defeated him in the end, thus putting a stop to his undefeated streak.

Check out a former WWE star saying SmackDown could be sold as a sleeping pill

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far