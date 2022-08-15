WWE Hall of Famer told Vince McMahon what people think of him backstage

WWE Legend Road Dogg recently revealed what Vince McMahon said to him after he told the former Chairman that everyone is scared of him.

As the ruler of the wrestling industry for over 40 years, Vince had an intimidating aura around him that may have unnerved many of the people he worked with.

On the Oh You Didn't Know podcast, Road Dogg recapped a conversation he had with the 76-year-old regarding his fearsome exterior.

"I’ve had this conversation with Vince, and he made me look at it differently. I told him, ‘Everybody’s scared to death of you sir.’ And he said ‘Well that’s on them, because I’ve never done anything to scare anybody." H/T EWrestling News

On July 22 2022, Vince shocked the wrestling world as he announced that he has retired from the business, seemingly forever.

Road Dogg says he was not scared of Vince McMahon

Despite the fact that a strong contingency of people were intimidated by the former WWE Chairman, there are some who managed to see past his scary persona.

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda's Wresting Outlaws, Road Dogg said that he was not scared of Vince.

"I wasn’t scared of him like I’m scared of the devil or the boogeyman or whatever,” James said. “It was just that aura of power. It wasn’t like I didn’t ask him [questions] and I didn’t joke with him and we didn’t have a decent relationship. It was just, ‘Man, he’s Vince McMahon, and he carries himself like he’s Vince McMahon.’" H/T Sportskeeda

Despite their lengthy working relationship, McMahon and WWE surprisingly released Road Dogg from his contract. He was released at the start of 2022 after working as a backstage producer for the company in recent years.

