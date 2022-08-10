"He knows the trick of arguing" - WWE legend on Vince McMahon's intimidating presence (Exclusive)

Brian James, also known as Road Dogg, has explained how Vince McMahon’s presence intimidated people in WWE.

McMahon retired last month amid allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity. James wrestled for the 76-year-old during the popular Attitude Era in the 1990s and early 2000s. He also interacted regularly with McMahon while writing for SmackDown between 2016 and 2019.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s “The Wrestling Outlaws” show, James admitted he was “scared” of his former boss at times. He also discussed the aura that McMahon had when he entered rooms.

“I wasn’t scared of him like I’m scared of the devil or the boogeyman or whatever,” James said. “It was just that aura of power. It wasn’t like I didn’t ask him [questions] and I didn’t joke with him and we didn’t have a decent relationship. It was just, ‘Man, he’s Vince McMahon, and he carries himself like he’s Vince McMahon.’” [3:39-4:02]

The Hall of Famer added that McMahon is an expert at arguing and getting what he wants.

“It’s intimidating, and he does things that he knows how to do that are power gestures and things that put you on your heels immediately,” James continued. “He knows the trick of arguing and the trick of negotiating. He’s been doing it forever.” [4:03-4:21]

In the video above, James and Vince Russo give their take on Triple H and Vince McMahon’s contrasting leadership styles.

Vince Russo shares his first experience of encountering Vince McMahon

In 1992, Vince McMahon held a symposium in front of the world’s media about WWE’s amended rules on superstars’ use of steroids.

Vince Russo, who later went on to become WWE’s head writer, was in McMahon’s presence for the first time at the event. Elaborating on Brian James’ comment, he recalled how the atmosphere changed when the former WWE Chairman arrived.

“I was able to get invited to the symposium and I went,” Russo said. “I was in a room, my back was turned, the symposium’s starting in about 15 minutes, and I’m telling you I felt this presence enter the room. I didn’t see him. All of a sudden, the atmosphere in the air and everything in the room changed, and I turned around and Vince had walked in.” [5:27-6:00]

Russo has worked with wrestling’s biggest names over the last three decades, from Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair to The Rock and Steve Austin. However, he has never encountered anyone else like McMahon.

“Brian, I’m telling you, with all the people I got to work with over the years, I never felt that,” Russo added. “Like you, I can’t put my finger on it, but when you said there’s this aura… it’s weird, bro, but I never felt that with anybody else.” [6:01-6:23]

Following McMahon’s retirement, Triple H took over from his father-in-law as the head of WWE creative. Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon are the company’s new co-CEOs, while Stephanie also serves as Chairwoman.

