Vince McMahon told WWE star he would never succeed for one major reason

Vince McMahon was seemingly very blunt to a former WWE star regarding the latter's prospects of being successful. McMahon had a very long career as a promoter, during which he crafted several larger-than-life characters.

However, there were also guys whose only job was to make their co-workers look like a million bucks, as McMahon didn't see potential in them to be top stars.

One of those guys was Stevie Richards, who openly admitted to being a very good seller in the latest episode of The Stevie Richards Show. The 53-year-old knew that it was his job to put people over, with McMahon telling him why he would never find success as a top star.

"The thing that Vince McMahon had a real problem with and told me right to my face, 'You're not enough of an a**hole. That's my biggest problem with you.' So I think you put all that together and that's why I didn't have ruthless aggression in order," Richards said. [3:33-3:50]

Stevie Richards' only accomplishment in WWE was winning the Hardcore Championship 21 times. Nevertheless, the veteran knew that he had the potential to be great but was just too nice of a person. He's happy that fans still wonder how his career would have been if he had received a shot to be successful.

Vince McMahon exerted a lot of pressure on WWE Superstars, says former Divas Champion

WWE, under the creative leadership of Triple H, is a lot different compared to what it was during Vince McMahon's regime based on many interviews from talents and backstage personalities since the former WWE Chairman stepped down.

Former Divas Champion Natalya revealed on The Ariel Helwani Show last week how some stars like herself were always under "pressure" to be perfect under Vince.

"I feel like now, for the first time in my 18 years of being in WWE and having grown up in it, I always felt… I just always felt like I had to be perfect. Especially when Vince McMahon was in charge, like, I just had to be perfect. I had to show him that I was going to be the exact opposite of what my dad was," Natalya said. [H/T: PWMania]

Natalya added that the pressure is no longer there under Triple H and Nick Khan, who encourage her and the rest of the roster to be "real."

