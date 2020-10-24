Vince McMahon has unbanned a popular WWE move

The go-home episode of Friday Night SmackDown before WWE Hell in a Cell saw the return of a recently banned move which was considered to be dangerous.

During the match between Seth Rollins and Murphy on the blue brand, Rollins used the Buckle Bomb on him successfully. Fans on Twitter were quick to notice WWE bringing this move back, after it was banned by Vince McMahon.

Am I tripping? Didn't the Buckle Bomb get banned after that one match between Kairi and Nia Jax? #SmackDown — East Sea 💙¹⁵🌌⁹ (@dongfish15) October 24, 2020

Why was the Buckle Bomb banned by WWE?

The Buckel Bomb involves a Superstar picking up their opponent in the same way as a powerbomb, before running and launching them on the turnbuckles in the corner. Seth Rollins is one of the top WWE Superstars who uses this move quite often.

Unfortunately, the Buckle Bomb is one of those moves which has had a history of injuring Superstars. At SummerSlam 2016, Finn Balor injured his arm badly after he took the move on the barricade.

A year earlier, WWE Hall of Famer Sting's career was ended due to the same move during his match against Seth Rollins at WWE Night of Champions 2015.

I literally gasped out loud. Nia Jax went for a Buckle Bomb on Kairi and missed every buckle except the bottom one🤦‍♂️ I thought she was done after she folded over. I hope she's ok, I really do. Nia blasted Rousey for being unsafe then does this. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/FLkn23iA12 — Gourav (@Gourav_2706) April 21, 2020

Earlier this year, the move came into the limelight again after Nia Jax made a botch while executing it on Kairi Sane, resulting in an injury. As Jax got a lot of criticism for throwing her opponent in such a dangerous manner, the move was seemingly banned and wasn't seen on WWE TV until this week on SmackDown.