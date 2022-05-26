Former WWE Star details Vince McMahon's reaction to bizarre Bray Wyatt match  

Matt Hardy recently revealed how Vince McMahon reacted to his 'Ultimate Deletion' match against Bray Wyatt in 2018.

In 2016, Matt Hardy created his most outlandish character yet, 'Broken Matt Hardy.' Under this gimmick, the former Tag Team Champion enjoyed his most popular run as a singles performer. During his latest WWE stint in 2017, Hardy sought to integrate his new persona into the promotion's storylines.

Matt squared off against Bray Wyatt in the Hardy compound under his "Woken" gimmick during their 2018 rivalry. Speaking on his podcast, The Extreme life of Matt Hardy, the former WWE star stated how Vince did not understand the concept of his 'Ultimate Deletion' match.

"They played in the production meeting, ‘The Ultimate Deletion’, for the writers, and coaches, and producers. There was a standing ovation at the end of it, and I remember Vince was like, ‘I hope that means it’s good. I just don’t get it, I don’t get it.’ As he said that, I remember somebody told me [Vince said] in the production meeting, ‘I’ll tell you this, if this ends up doing a good number, I’m not on the pulse anymore. If this ends up doing a really good number, I need to change the way I do business'." (H/T EWrestlingNews)

Despite Vince McMahon's trepidations towards 'Ultimate Deletion,' Hardy and Wyatt put on a solid show for the fans.

Matt Hardy felt Vince McMahon creatively stifled the 'Ultimate Deletion'

In a match that the AEW star considered to be his brainchild, Hardy's final vision for the contest was very different from how it eventually turned out.

Speaking on The Extreme life of Matt Hardy, the wrestling veteran stated that Vince McMahon limited the fun aspects of the contest in exchange for more serious moments.

"Like I wanted these cinematic matches to have fun moments in them. I think you could have serious moments but like if you take yourself too serious with those things I just think people are going to go come on this is pro wrestling, this is like an escape I want to have fun, and I feel like he just didn't get that." (H/T Sportskeeda)

Hardy would eventually execute his own vision of the match in 2020 when he faced off against Sammy Guevara in All Elite Wrestling in a contest named the 'Elite Deletion.'

