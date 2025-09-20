"Vince McMahon was very upset with me", "All hell broke loose" - CM Punk shares real-life WWE incident

CM Punk has revealed that former WWE owner Vince McMahon was quite upset with him over an incident. During Punk's first run in WWE, he had some on-screen interaction with McMahon as part of his storyline with John Cena in 2011.

Ad

However, before that, the Second City Saint got into a tussle with McMahon over his hair. Appearing on GQ’s “Actually Me” video series, Punk went undercover and answered questions from fans online.

During this interaction, CM Punk brought up an incident with McMahon over bleaching his hair, which didn't sit well with the former WWE CEO.

“I did bleach my hair one time in the middle of a run I was on in the Straight Edge Society, and all hell broke loose. It turned into a big thing where Vince McMahon was very upset with me and demanded I dyed my hair back, and I refused to do it. Turned into a thing,” he revealed.

Ad

Trending

Did WWE make a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Check Here!

You can watch the video below:

Ad

While it is not easy to refuse Vince McMahon, it looks like Punk stood his ground, leading to a standoff.

Punk led the Straight Edge Society faction with former WWE stars Serena and Luke Gallows from 2009 to 2010.

CM Punk shuts down retirement question

In the same GQ video, a fan wondered when CM Punk will retire. The Voice of the Voiceless said that he will retire when he wants and has work to do in WWE.

Ad

He told the fan that they will miss him once he is gone. Punk left WWE in 2014 after backstage issues and returned to the company nearly a decade later in 2023.

Since his return, he has been a big part of WWE's programming and has been involved in major storylines. Punk also headlined Night One of WrestleMania 41, fulfilling his longtime wish.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit GQ and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More

First-hand reports of Vince McMahon's birthday party HERE.