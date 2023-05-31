Vince McMahon "used to drive me crazy," claims WWE Hall of Famer

During his reign as the Chairman of WWE, Vince McMahon worked an incredibly long and sometimes overworked schedule, one star who struggled to keep up with him was Hulk Hogan.

The Hulkster served as Vince's top star in the late 1980s and early 90s and would later be pushed to the top of the card when he returned to WWE in 2002.

Speaking on the MMA Hour, Hogan said that Vince McMahon's light sleep schedule and desire to work in the later hours of the day got on his nerves.

"I’d go to Monday Night Raw, and we’d have a post-production meeting at one o’clock in the morning after the show was over. I’d sneak back to my hotel, he’d be banging on my door at 2:30, 3:00, ‘Come on, monster. Let’s go work out.’ Used to drive me crazy. Then he’d sleep for four hours and have another 20-hour day. It was like that every day. (H/T EWrestling News)

After retiring from the company in July of last year, McMahon returned once again to WWE's board of directors as the Executive Chairman earlier this year.

What wrestling phrase did Vince McMahon hate?

Referring to his wrestlers as superstars as well as branding the industry as sports entertainment, the 77-year-old has looked to craft his own version of the wrestling business.

During a recent edition of his Experience podcast, Jim Cornette, who worked with McMahon in WWE, revealed that Vince had a strong dislike for the term 'catch a quick one'.

“Which means roll you up, or some little quick pin 1-2-3 and you’re fine. And that’s kind of the way that you would talk a guy into it if he was reticent. And Vince McMahon hates that. ‘Catch a quick one, that’s bulls**t’. (Laughs)," added Cornette. [H/T: Ringside News]

For almost a year now, the creative responsibilities in the company have been led by Vince's son-in-law Triple H, with The Game seemingly allowing the superstars a lot more creative freedom.

