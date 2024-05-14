Vince McMahon used to mock WWE star behind his back, Ryback says

Kevin Dunn and Vince McMahon no longer work for WWE after more than three decades with the company. Ryback, a WWE star between 2004 and 2016, recently alleged that the former higher-ups used to badmouth fellow wrestler Titus O'Neil on headsets.

Dunn was in charge of WWE's production team, meaning he often spoke to McMahon while shows were live on the air. Their conversations could be heard by other production staff members around the arena.

Without revealing exactly what they said, Ryback claimed on his Ryback TV show that he heard Dunn and McMahon making disparaging remarks about O'Neil:

"They were probably gonna put me into a program with Titus O'Neil [in 2016]. Vince never thought highly of Titus O'Neil. I used to hear him and Kevin Dunn used to make fun of him on the headset all the time, and I never told Titus that." [18:20 – 18:32]

O'Neil wrestled for WWE between 2009 and 2020 before transitioning into a behind-the-scenes role as an ambassador. The former Tag Team Champion's charity work was recognized by WWE when he received the Warrior Award at the 2020 Hall of Fame ceremony.

How Ryback heard Kevin Dunn and Vince McMahon's conversations

Although he never worked for WWE's production team, Ryback was granted access to headsets at shows by backstage crew members.

The one-time Intercontinental Champion added that Kevin Dunn and Vince McMahon often spoke negatively about people:

"The production people used to put a hoodie on me and let me go out there and listen with the crowd and leave me on the headset and hear Vince, how he would talk, man. Brother, it's not good, not good. They are pr*cks. This is for no reason, for no reason." [19:23 – 19:43]

In 2016, Ryback left WWE despite being offered a new contract. His final WWE match ended in defeat against Kalisto on the Payback 2016 kickoff show.

What do you make of Vince McMahon allegedly mocking Titus O'Neil? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

Please credit Ryback TV and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

