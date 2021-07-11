Vince McMahon wanted released WWE stars to be a part of Bray Wyatt's faction

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was keen to put Bray Wyatt in a group and have him lead it. Former WWE Superstars Mike Bennett and Eric Young were earmarked to be a part of Wyatt's group as real-life puppets.

Young and Bennett were both a part of WWE until they were released by the company in April last year. Young is currently a part of IMPACT Wrestling, while Bennett has wrestled for several promotions including NWA.

While speaking to Metro, Bennett opened up about his run in WWE and the plans Vince McMahon had for him, Young and Bray Wyatt.

"Early on when Bray Wyatt turned into The Fiend, Vince was always high on having Bray lead a group for some reason – he always wanted him to lead a group. We were about a week away from making it happen where me and Eric Young were gonna be part of Bray Wyatt’s group," said former WWE star Mike Bennett.

"We were gonna actually be – they were gonna bring to life the puppets. Each puppet was gonna represent an actual person. I don’t remember, there were talks that I was gonna be Sister Abigail and Eric Young was gonna be a buzzard."

Bennett stated that he was keen on playing the puppet character and was disappointed when WWE changed their plans.

Bray Wyatt as The Fiend in WWE

Bray Wyatt excited fans with The Fiend gimmick when he introduced it to the WWE Universe in 2019.

He has had memorable feuds with the likes of Seth Rollins, John Cena and Braun Strowman, to name a few. The Fiend hasn't been on WWE television since April but a recent report revealed that he is "well-liked" backstage in WWE.

Wrestling fans, assemble! We'd like to meet you to know what more can we do for you. Register here

Edited by Arvind Sriram