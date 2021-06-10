Details behind Bray Wyatt's absence from WWE revealed - Reports

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt last appeared on WWE television at WrestleMania 37. He surprisingly lost to Randy Orton at The Show of Shows, thanks to Alexa Bliss' surreal distraction. Since then, Bliss and Wyatt's partnership has seemingly dissolved on Monday Night RAW.

According to a recent report by PWInsider's Mike Johnson, Bray Wyatt has been purposely kept off WWE television.

Some fans are speculating that the mixed reaction to his WrestleMania match against Orton led to backstage heat. However, the report noted that Wyatt is well-liked backstage and does not seem to have "heat for anything."

Check out PWInsider's details behind Bray Wyatt's absence from WWE below:

"We are told Wyatt has purposely been kept off TV. It is not a case of he has heat for anything as he is well liked. The Randy Orton match, we are told, went 100% exactly as planned."

Former Wyatt Family member Erick Redbeard (f.k.a WWE's Erick Rowan) recently appeared on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted with Chris Featherstone. In the video posted above, you can check out his thoughts on The Fiend character, Braun Strowman's WWE release, and various other topics.

Not too long ago, WWE made a newsworthy SummerSlam announcement on Twitter. Check out Bray Wyatt's GIF reply to the tweet below:

Could Bray Wyatt have hinted at his eventual WWE return on the road to SummerSlam 2021? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Alexa Bliss and Randy Orton's different creative directions since WWE WrestleMania 37

Alexa Bliss and Randy Orton crossed paths several times earlier this year.

After WrestleMania 37, Alexa Bliss and Randy Orton have taken part in different WWE storylines. Orton is gradually warming up to Riddle's comedic persona on Monday Night RAW, with the two stars tagging frequently together as "R-K-Bro."

The Viper's sudden transition from being a sinister character to becoming Riddle's slightly likable mentor has surprised the WWE Universe.

Meanwhile, Alexa Bliss and her creepy doll, Lilly, have recently targeted former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler. During the latest edition of RAW, Bliss and Baszler took part in a bizarre segment at the end of the show, which has led to polarizing reactions from fans and critics alike.

