Former WWE writer reveals how Vince McMahon wanted to package a current AEW star as 'the naked guy' (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon created a sports entertainment empire that fans would have believed was impossible back in the territory days. As much of a visionary as he is, creating characters celebrated to this day, not every one of his ideas has been a home run.

According to former WWE Head Writer Sportskeeda Wrestling's very own Vince Russo, McMahon wanted to package Dustin Rhodes as the 'naked guy.' Yes, he wanted the current AEW star to wear a one-piece flesh-colored suit:

"Like he wanted Dustin Rhodes to be the naked guy and just run around in a one-piece flesh outfit. So he would look like he was naked. So, he would come up with stuff like that and you're not going to say, 'Vince, that sucks'. You're going to say 'really Vince?' You sure you want to? You had to know how to approach him in a very respectful manner," explained Vince Russo (26.54-27.25).

To hear about some of the craziest Vince McMahon ideas, including a match between The Rock, the Brahma Bull, and a real-life bear

Vince McMahon once stopped Dustin Rhodes from an even more outrageous idea

As Goldust, something many consider as one of McMahon's greatest creations, Rhodes was no stranger to controversy. In fact, he reveled and thrived in the buzz that was generated through the gimmick.

That said, he once pitched the idea of his character getting breast implants, to everyone backstage, including Vince Russo. When Mr. McMahon heard the idea, he went up to Rhodes and talked him out of the same, convincing him that it wasn't the right move to make.

