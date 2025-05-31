Vince McMahon has a wild plan to regain control of WWE, feels ex-employee: "Nothing is crazy in wrestling" (Exclusive) 

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels Vince McMahon could have set plans in motion to buy back the company. The 79-year-old veteran made WWE a global juggernaut in sports entertainment.

Vince McMahon had to relinquish his roles in WWE after the Janel Grant lawsuit. The veteran promoter stepped back to clear his name after the former WWE employee accused him of harassment and sexual misconduct.

During this week's episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo explained that Vince had higher bidders for the company but decided to sell to his friend Ari Emanuel.

"We've got shareholders of the company filing a lawsuit against Vince because they are claiming there were higher bidders out there to buy the company. But Vince made the deal with Ari Emanuel because Ari was going to keep Vince on as part of the company. The higher bidders did not want Vince as Chairman of the Board, they did not want Vince as part of the company."

He felt Vince McMahon may have an arrangement with Emanuel that he would regain control of the company once he had settled the lawsuits against him.

"So when you look at all this and you look at the changes TKO has made with the ticket prices, going from New Orleans to Vegas, and making more of a move toward entertianment, is there a possiblity that Vince made an arrangement with Ari Emanuel and said, 'Listen brother, I'm gonna be tied up with the next 2-3 years with the lawsuit. You run the company, you make as much money as you possibly can. When I am free and clear, it comes back to me.' This is the wrestling business. This may sound crazy. Nothing is crazy in wrestling." [From 22:16 onwards]

Recently, Vince McMahon made some public appearances, including the Super Bowl. These appearances fueled speculations that the former WWE Chairman may be looking to get back into the business.

