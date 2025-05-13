Vince McMahon will get a Hall of Fame induction, says ex-WWE manager

Vince McMahon's name was synonymous with WWE for years until he found himself in a string of controversies. While he's still fighting to clear his name, legendary manager Dutch Mantell thinks Mr.McMahon will enter the Hall of Fame and gave a time frame on when it will happen.

In 2022, Vince McMahon was forced to step down and cut ties with WWE amid ongoing controversies. In the coming year, he returned to the Stamford-based promotion and made a groundbreaking deal with Endeavor to create TKO Group Holdings.

However, the new management hasn't acknowledged Mr. McMahon's past work in the promotion after they cut ties with him in 2024, but Dutch Mantell thinks a Hall of Fame induction is in the former CEO's future. Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the legendary manager explained why McMahon will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

"I think they still need some separation. I don't think while this [Lawsuit] is pending, I don't think Vince is going in. I do think that Vince would go in at some point, but they would need time and distance between the event occurring and the lawsuit ending, and then Vince may go in," Mantell said. (From 00:32 to 01:04)

The host asked if they would induct Vince McMahon posthumously, and Mantell thinks McMahon can enter after five years once the charges are gone.

"I think he will go in after five years. I think they'll settle the suit in the next year, and he's free to go," Mantell said. (From 03:12 to 03:22)

Vince McMahon's current relationship with two major WWE names - Reports

Vince McMahon hasn't been the head of creative in WWE for a while, and it looks like Mr. McMahon won't be returning to the promotion anytime soon, as the former CEO has been away from the product and the industry. Meanwhile, a new report suggests he's not on speaking terms with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

Speaking on The Coach and Bro Show, the 51-year-old veteran claims an inside source informed him that McMahon hasn't been on speaking terms with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon since they tried to block his return to the Stamford-based promotion in 2022.

"Apparently, Vince has not spoken with and will not speak to Triple H or Stephanie since they voted no when they had the board vote to keep him or to send him," he said.

It'll be interesting to see what's next for Vince McMahon.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

