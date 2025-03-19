Vince McMahon wished he booked non-WWE storyline, Jerry Lawler says (Exclusive)

Jerry Lawler had a good relationship with Vince McMahon Jr. during his three decades as a WWE commentator. In an exclusive interview, the legendary announcer and wrestler recalled how the former WWE Chairman told him about an angle he wished he booked.

In the early 1980s, Lawler famously feuded with American entertainer Andy Kaufman in Memphis. Kaufman initially wanted to appear in WWE but then-owner Vince McMahon Sr. rejected the idea. Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter put Kaufman in touch with Lawler, who agreed to work with the celebrity.

During a recent conversation with Apter, Lawler said Vince McMahon Jr. wanted his father to go ahead with Kaufman's idea:

"It was his father that turned Andy Kaufman down. He [Vince McMahon Jr.] said he would have loved to have had it, but he didn't think that he would be able to do with it what we did with it." [10:23 – 10:42]

Bill Apter reflects on Andy Kaufman vs. Jerry Lawler feud

Vince McMahon Jr. viewed WWE as a sports entertainment brand during his 40 years as the company's creative figurehead. By contrast, his father disliked the show business side of the industry and wanted his product to revolve around professional wrestling.

According to Bill Apter, the nationwide appeal of Andy Kaufman's rivalry with Jerry Lawler helped turn wrestling into what it is today:

"People always say, because of the time I introduced you [Lawler] to him [Kaufman] and what you did and what Jarrett [promoter Jerry Jarrett] did to promote that on The David Letterman Show, that was the first volley of what really became sports entertainment." [9:44 – 9:58]

In 1982, Kaufman and Lawler blurred the lines between fiction and reality after getting involved in a fight on The David Letterman Show. It later emerged that Lawler slapping Kaufman was scripted, but people did not know that at the time.

