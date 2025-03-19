John Cena is jealous and wants Cody Rhodes' WWE spot, Jerry Lawler says (Exclusive)

John Cena will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 on April 19-20. In an exclusive interview, wrestling legend Jerry Lawler addressed the possible logic behind Cena turning heel in his retirement year.

On March 1, the 16-time world champion won the Men's Elimination Chamber match to earn an opportunity at Rhodes' title. Moments later, he shockingly attacked The American Nightmare and formed a villainous alliance with The Rock and rapper Travis Scott.

Lawler spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter about Cena's unexpected character change. The 2007 WWE Hall of Famer speculated that the Hollywood star could be jealous of Rhodes' success as the company's new top babyface.

"Why? I would just have to say that one word," Lawler said, answering what he would ask Cena. "Tell me why. I mean, I think I know one of the reasons is because he wanted that place that he had at one time for years and years and years, he had that place in WWE that now Cody Rhodes has, and I think he was jealous of that. Not that he would come out and say it, but I believe that deep down inside him he likes that spot." [6:30 – 7:28]

Watch the video above to hear Lawler provide a health update two years after suffering a stroke.

John Cena's WWE heel turn explanation

On the March 17 episode of RAW, John Cena appeared on WWE television for the first time since Elimination Chamber.

The 47-year-old said he has always had a "toxic" relationship with WWE crowds. He also described fans as "awful" and accused them of bullying him throughout his career.

Cody Rhodes confronted his WrestleMania 41 opponent and told him to stop being a "whiny b***h." Moments later, the Brussels crowd serenaded John Cena with boos and derogatory chants as he exited the arena.

