"Vince McMahon would've banned her from TV" - Fans react to major name's botch from WWE SmackDown

WWE has seemingly been enjoying a resurgence since Vince McMahon left the company. However, fans recently reacted to a botched segment from Friday Night SmackDown where Chelsea Green failed to slap Zelina Vega, and fans on the internet shared their opinion on it.

Last year, Chelsea Green made history in the Stamford-based promotion when she became the inaugural Women's United States Champion. The Hot Mess has done it all to keep the gold wrapped around her waist as she created her secret service with Alba Fyre and Piper Niven to protect her title reign.

On the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Chelsea Green appeared ringside along with Alba Fyre for Piper Niven's match against Zelina Vega. During the match, Green botched a slap when Vega was facing her while leaning on the ropes. Instead, she landed it the second time.

However, the clip went viral as Chelsea Green wasn't able to land the strike the first time. Many reacted to it and gave their thoughts and opinions on it.

Fans react to Chelsea Green's botch! [Image credits: X]

Chelsea Green had a brief run under Vince McMahon's regime in WWE

In 2020, Chelsea Green made a name for herself on NXT, which got her a main roster call-up. Unfortunately, she broke her wrist in her first match on Friday Night SmackDown and went on a hiatus. Later, she was released from WWE under Vince McMahon's regime.

Eventually, Triple H decided to bring her back into the Stamford-based promotion, and she returned at WWE Royal Rumble 2023. From here, Green's career trajectory went up as she became the Women's Tag Team Champion with Piper Niven and the inaugural Women's United States Champion.

However, The Hot Mess has more in store heading into WrestleMania 41, as she wants to defend the title at the event in Las Vegas. In an interview with Myles Talks Wrestling, the inaugural champion stated she wants to defend her title against Alexa Bliss at WrestleMania 41.

"I would love that. I mean, there are a few people that I would love to work at a WrestleMania... My eyes have been on Alexa Bliss recently since she came back. Of course at the Rumble, we had a little Nikki Bella moment, that could be amazing. Obviously, we've seen a feud that never ends with Michin. So that's always a possibility," Green said. [From 04:30 - 05:04]

It'll be interesting to see if Green can defend her title and leave with it successfully in Las Vegas.

