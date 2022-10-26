"Vince McMahon would've written his white version" - Wrestling veteran describes why Booker T's legendary tag team wouldn't be successful in WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo compared Harlem Heat members Booker T and Stevie Ray.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that the Harlem Heat wouldn't have had the same success in WWF as in WCW.

He further added how Booker T and his brother Stevie were different from each other and mentioned that the latter is more bad*** than his younger brother.

The veteran said:

"I don't think they would have been as successful and that's the reason why, Stevie Ray didn't go there because Vince McMahon would've written his white version of Harlem Heat," said Russo. "And Stevie would not, Stevie doesn't have the temperament that Booker does. Stevie would not have gone along with that, so I don't think that would have worked in WWE. I think Stevie is the bigger bad*** only because bro, he's the older brother, and Booker's like the baby. You know Stevie has always been like the bigger brother so, I just always felt like he was more bad***." (36:09- 36:56)

Booker T said that Dominik Mysterio is in a place to grow

Booker T recently mentioned that RAW Superstar Dominik Mysterio is in a good place to grow.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame show, the former WCW Tag Tam Champion stated that Dominik is currently in the growing phase and will grow into a man inside the squared circle. He added that he's quite excited to see how Dominik turns out to be in the near future:

"Dude is in the perfect position. Just learn and take it all in to be able to catapult from here to what's next because Dominik, you don't think about it, but this kid is growing up right before our very eyes. He's growing up literally in the ring right before our very eyes, and this kid, he's going to be a grown-ass man inside that square circle in a matter of no time. You watch the growth and keep your eye on Dominik because he's going to change, it's going to happen like that. That's what this kid is, in his life in this business. So I can't wait to see the outcome of what Dominik's going to turn out to be," said Booker T.

What are your thoughts on Harlem Heat? Do you think they would have succeeded more in WWF? Sound off in the comment section below.

