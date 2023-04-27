Vince McMahon was wrong to fire female WWE star, Jim Ross says

Former WWE commentator and talent relations executive Jim Ross believes Vince McMahon should not have told him to fire Stacy Carter, aka The Kat.

Carter worked for WWE between 1999 and 2001 as a valet and occasional wrestler. She was let go by the company due to alleged attitude problems. Her then-husband, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler, left his job as Ross' commentary partner in protest after she was fired.

On the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Ross said Carter's backstage issues should have been dealt with differently:

"I didn't like the assignment. I thought we made the wrong decision there. Sending her home. If you felt like she had an attitude problem, and that's the issue, then you send them home, [and] let them think about it. Can you come back changed? Can you identify your problem? It's a lot better situation, Conrad [Grilling JR host Conrad Thompson], to identify and create a solution. You've gotta know your problem before you can solve it." [35:55 – 36:22]

Lawler's relationship with Carter ended shortly after they both departed WWE. He returned to the company in November 2001 after an eight-month absence.

Jim Ross told Jerry Lawler about The Kat's firing

Although he was best known as WWE's lead announcer, Jim Ross also played an important role managing talent behind the scenes.

Stacey Carter, better know as The Kat, was released from WWE for undetermined reasons. Her husband, Jerry 'The King' Lawler, quit his role in the company in protest of Carter's release. 2/27/2001Stacey Carter, better know as The Kat, was released from WWE for undetermined reasons. Her husband, Jerry 'The King' Lawler, quit his role in the company in protest of Carter's release. https://t.co/eQ2vJNxcfQ

Ross recalled how WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon told him to deliver the bad news to Jerry Lawler:

"I gave Jerry that news and didn't like doing it. I like her. They were friends, personal friends of Jan [Ross' wife] and mine, so it was hard to swallow. It's what Vince wanted and that's what we did." [36:26 – 36:40]

More than 20 years on from her WWE release, Stacy Carter now works as a realtor in Dallas, Texas.

