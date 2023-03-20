Where is Stacy Carter now? Know about the woman Jerry Lawler quit WWE for

Former WWE Women's Champion Stacy Carter (aka The Kat) was a highlight of the Attitude Era. She was mostly involved in gimmick matches and popularized swimsuit/gown battles. Although her wrestling tenure was brief, the 52-year-old has attained much success post-retirement.

Stacy debuted as a manager in 1999 and made a name for herself as a singles competitor. She won the Women's Title in a Four Corners Evening Gown at Armageddon. Her only title defenses came against Tori and Ivory, following which she dropped it under controversial circumstances. Carter initially had the moniker of "Miss Kitty," but changed to The Kat when she became champ.

Currently working as a realtor in Dallas, Texas, Stacy Carter was released by WWE in 2001. She took to the indies but eventually retired from pro wrestling before making a brief comeback nine years later.

The former WWE star got her real estate license soon after her first divorce. As for her interests, Carter’s Instagram account is filled with pictures of cats and dogs. Some of those animals come from the animal rescue shelter she funds. She preaches veganism and also supports the Cleveland Browns of the National Football League (NFL).

Why did Jerry Lawler quit WWE due to Stacy Carter?

Stacy Carter’s exit from WWE in February 2001 is talked about to this day. Bruce Prichard revealed that the reason was due to her complaints about the ongoing storyline with Right to Censor stable. It got her on the bad side of the creative team, triggering Vince McMahon to let go of the star. Prichard and former commentator Jim Ross were present during the fateful day.

"We had gone out of the meeting and it came that Stacy had gone to some of the writers and was complaining about whatever they had to do that night and it was a constant battle that everything was a debate. And they came in and they said, 'well, we just want to end it' because it was difficult and they were done at that point.” (H/T Wrestling Inc)

At that time, Stacy Carter had recently exchanged wedding vows with Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler. Good Ol’ JR broke the news to Jerry about his wife’s release, which prompted him to quit WWE. He thought of joining WCW but wrestled independently until returning to WWE in November 2001.

411 Wrestling @411wrestling #JerryLawler #WWE 411mania.com/wrestling/jim-… @JRsBBQ on Jerry Lawler quitting WWE in protest of Stacy Carter's firing in 2001: "I thought he might want to take a few days off to show support for her. But I didn’t know he was gonna quit altogether." #JimRoss .@JRsBBQ on Jerry Lawler quitting WWE in protest of Stacy Carter's firing in 2001: "I thought he might want to take a few days off to show support for her. But I didn’t know he was gonna quit altogether." #JimRoss #JerryLawler #WWE 411mania.com/wrestling/jim-… https://t.co/XKoGZJYrHd

The two eventually got divorced in 2003 after three years of marriage. Stacy Carter later married Nicholas Cvjetkovich (Sinn Bodhi) in 2010 but they also got separated three years later.

