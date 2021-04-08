Vince McMahon and RAW Superstar recreate controversial uncripted moment at Hall of Fame

Vince McMahon and Titus O'Neil had a lot of fun at the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony if the latter's latest Instagram post is any indication.

Titus O'Neil was honored with the Warrior Award at the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. O'Neil has now posted a bunch of photos from the ceremony on his official Instagram handle and one particular picture is bound to get a chuckle out of his fans.

The photo in question features Titus and WWE Chairman Vince McMahon posing for a photo at the Hall of Fame ceremony. Titus can be seen playfully grabbing Vince McMahon's arm in the picture.

Fans who have kept up with WWE for a while now are aware of what happened during Daniel Bryan's retirement celebration on the February 8, 2016 episode of WWE RAW. O'Neil grabbed Vince McMahon by his arm in an incredibly awkward moment during the final moments of the celebration.

O'Neil was suspended for 60 days following the incident. He later stated that he grabbed Vince McMahon's arm so that Stephanie McMahon could leave the spot first.

Titus and Vince McMahon playfully recreated the incident at the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony as can be seen below:

Titus O'Neil and Vince McMahon having some fun at the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony

You can see the full album below:

Vince McMahon was reportedly livid following the altercation with O'Neil

Vince McMahon was certainly not happy one bit over Titus grabbing his arm on that night. Here's Arn Anderson opening up about the incident and how it left Vince McMahon embarrassed:

"He suddenly struck him when he grabbed Vince on his wrist when Titus began to appear. He almost fell. I think it was embarrassing. I think it was more embarrassing to think it was a comedy moment than anyone else. But I think it didn’t look good in Vince’s mind because he was on the verge of a fall. It quickly offended him."

BREAKING: As first reported by the @TB_Times, @TitusONeilWWE has been named the recipient of the 2020 Warrior Award! #WWEHOF

https://t.co/2PFQ8VsOz8 — WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2021

Titus O'Neil is currently doing well for himself despite not being a major name on the WWE roster. His latest photos with Vince McMahon clearly indicate that the two have left their controversial RAW incident in the past.