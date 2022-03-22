"I have the trademark now" - Former WWE Superstar reveals why Vince McMahon may be p****d at him

Former WWE Superstar Gangrel thinks that winning a recent case for the legal rights to own his in-ring name may have p****d off Vince McMahon.

Gangrel spent many years in WWE across multiple stints. Arguably, his most successful period came in the late 90s when he teamed with Edge and Christian to form the vampirical stable known as The Brood.

After leaving WWE, Gangrel sought to claim legal ownership over his ring name to be used for personal merchandise and other forms of income.

Speaking on the most recent episode of his podcast Fangin N Bangin, Gangrel spoke about how obtaining the trademark for his character's name may have ruffled the feathers of Vince McMahon and WWE.

“Its trademark is registered everywhere for sports entertainment, clothing lines, action figures, for whatever. I have it now, I have the trademark registry to Gangrel. I think stuff like that pisses Vince McMahon off personally and in a corporate sense. To avoid all of that, they just give people their own names, they just messed up on that one." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Along with a young Edge and Christian, The Brood was one of the defining groups of WWE's attitude era.

Vince McMahon did not like Gangrel's vampire character

Despite Gangrel and The Brood resonating with the fans, it is believed that Vince McMahon was not the biggest supporter of the blood-sucking gimmick.

Speaking on the E&C podcast in 2018, Gangrel stated how the WWE Chairman originally told him that WWE would never use a vampire character on TV.

“Vince McMahon told me himself I’ll never use the vampire character, like, ‘get rid of the fangs’ because I was an idiot… ‘so make sure you trim down, grow the hair out, and we’ll definitely give you a job, but just not a vampire.’ And they did." [H/T SEScoops]

Since retiring from in-ring competition, Gangrel has been training the future of the industry for the indy promotion, CCW.

Edited by Prem Deshpande