  "Vince never r*ped me" - Ex-WWE name defends Vince McMahon

"Vince never r*ped me" - Ex-WWE name defends Vince McMahon

By Sherjeel Malik
Modified Oct 22, 2025 16:10 GMT
Vince McMahon. [Image credits: wwe.com]
Vince McMahon. [Image credits: wwe.com]

An ex-WWE named has defended Vince McMahon. The former CEO of the Stamford-based promotion is named in a lawsuit accusing him of s*xual misconduct and trafficking.

While he continues to be in the news for controversial reasons, he found himself in an unexpected conversation. Following AEW's WrestleDream show that saw Jon Moxley attempt to “drown” Darby Allin in a glass aquarium, former WWE trainer Sarah Stock criticized the spot on X (formerly Twitter).

She said this could prove to be harmful to children watching the product, who may try to recreate the spot. She then responded to a post from a fan, saying that everyone got worked by her, and then quoted Vince McMahon.

“You all got worked. Your behavior is predictable. Each insulting, uneducated, ignorant reply spread the message that Attempted Murder in Wrestling is Dumb. & you all thought “psychology” was about putting moves together. 😅 “# 1 rule of communication: know your audience.” -VKM," she wrote.

This led to a fan calling her out for quoting Vince, alluding to his name being involved in the ongoing Janel Grant s*xual assault lawsuit. The user also said that she was behaving like a jealous ex who was trying to cover up. Sarah, however, claimed that Vince never assaulted her and was cool with her.

“Ex of whom? Vince never r*ped ME. He was cool af to me,” she wrote.
She then went on to defend her remarks, saying that she won't turn her back on someone who had hers.

She doubled down on her defense of her former employer, saying that he taught her more than anyone else.

"What quiet part? Scream it out loud, The dude taught me more than anyone ever will about the business and I'm still living off his paychecks 5 years after I left there. He was good to me. It's a sad state of affairs when loyalty disappears over fear of being "cancelled," she added.
Sarah also said that her statements were based on her real-life experiences with Vince McMahon and that his actions are for the courts to decide.

Court made a major decision in recent Vince McMahon case

On July 24, Vince McMahon was involved in a car accident. He crashed his Bentley and damaged two other cars on the Merritt Parkway in Westport. Luckily, no serious injuries were reported from the accident.

McMahon was issued a summons for reckless driving and following too closely and appeared in court last week.

The former WWE owner was granted a special probation allowing him to enter a pretrial program for one year. The judge ruled that McMahon could enter the program if he made a $1,000 charitable contribution and drove only if properly licensed and insured.

The charges of reckless driving and following too closely against him will be dismissed in one year if he stays out of trouble.

Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.

While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.

Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.

If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.

When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books.

