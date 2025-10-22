"Vince never r*ped me" - Ex-WWE name defends Vince McMahon

An ex-WWE named has defended Vince McMahon. The former CEO of the Stamford-based promotion is named in a lawsuit accusing him of s*xual misconduct and trafficking.While he continues to be in the news for controversial reasons, he found himself in an unexpected conversation. Following AEW's WrestleDream show that saw Jon Moxley attempt to “drown” Darby Allin in a glass aquarium, former WWE trainer Sarah Stock criticized the spot on X (formerly Twitter).She said this could prove to be harmful to children watching the product, who may try to recreate the spot. She then responded to a post from a fan, saying that everyone got worked by her, and then quoted Vince McMahon.“You all got worked. Your behavior is predictable. Each insulting, uneducated, ignorant reply spread the message that Attempted Murder in Wrestling is Dumb. &amp; you all thought “psychology” was about putting moves together. 😅 “# 1 rule of communication: know your audience.” -VKM,&quot; she wrote.This led to a fan calling her out for quoting Vince, alluding to his name being involved in the ongoing Janel Grant s*xual assault lawsuit. The user also said that she was behaving like a jealous ex who was trying to cover up. Sarah, however, claimed that Vince never assaulted her and was cool with her.“Ex of whom? Vince never r*ped ME. He was cool af to me,” she wrote. She then went on to defend her remarks, saying that she won't turn her back on someone who had hers.Sarah Stock @SSDarkAngelLINKWhy is it crazy that I don't turn my back on somebody who's had mine?She doubled down on her defense of her former employer, saying that he taught her more than anyone else.&quot;What quiet part? Scream it out loud, The dude taught me more than anyone ever will about the business and I'm still living off his paychecks 5 years after I left there. He was good to me. It's a sad state of affairs when loyalty disappears over fear of being &quot;cancelled,&quot; she added. Sarah also said that her statements were based on her real-life experiences with Vince McMahon and that his actions are for the courts to decide.Court made a major decision in recent Vince McMahon caseOn July 24, Vince McMahon was involved in a car accident. He crashed his Bentley and damaged two other cars on the Merritt Parkway in Westport. Luckily, no serious injuries were reported from the accident.McMahon was issued a summons for reckless driving and following too closely and appeared in court last week. The former WWE owner was granted a special probation allowing him to enter a pretrial program for one year. The judge ruled that McMahon could enter the program if he made a $1,000 charitable contribution and drove only if properly licensed and insured. The charges of reckless driving and following too closely against him will be dismissed in one year if he stays out of trouble.