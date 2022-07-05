"Vince is now second-guessing himself" - Vince Russo reacts to WWE changing John Cena's SummerSlam plan (Exclusive)

Until last week, John Cena was widely rumored to return for a match against Theory at SummerSlam. However, during a recent RAW promo, The Cenation Leader cast doubts on his in-ring future, with reports suggesting that the long-awaited bout could be delayed until WrestleMania 39.

Vince Russo reacted to WWE's possible change of plans for John Cena and felt it was the right call to hold off on a showdown against Theory.

As noted before, Vince Russo didn't find anything special in the 24-year-old superstar and hoped Vince McMahon would alter the creative direction. Here's what Russo had to say during the latest Legion of RAW episode:

"That's where all the points were signed to unless, you know, Vince is now second-guessing himself. And I hope he is because he clearly should be," said Vince Russo. "Even if you have the casual fan to tune into this, bro, they are tuning in to see Cena. And what it's going to be is, 'Who is this guy Cena is wrestling?'" [5:15 - 5:40]

Vince Russo clarified that while he didn't have a problem with Theory, he highlighted several issues with the wrestler's on-screen character. He wasn't a fan of how the young superstar was portrayed on TV.

The former WWE writer doesn't see Theory getting over with the WWE Universe even if he gets the chance to compete with the 16-time world champion.

Russo further stated that casual viewers wouldn't be thrilled to see John Cena take on a relatively unknown competitor and was okay with WWE's decision not to have the Theory matchup at SummerSlam.

"And bro, again, I'm talking about the Theory character. I don't know this guy from a hole in the wall; I'm sure he is the nicest guy in the world. I'm talking about his character and the way he is presented to us," explained Russo. "If the casuals see Cena is wrestling again; literally, it's going to be, 'Who is this Jabron that he is wrestling?' I mean, that's what it's going to be. It's not going to mean anything. It's not going to give him a rub. It's not going to get him over." [5:41 - 6:12]

Could John Cena vs. Theory happen at WrestleMania 39?

As reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, John Cena might not compete at SummerSlam as WWE is yet to begin promoting his return match.

The Hollywood star is amongst WWE's biggest draws, and the company would have ideally begun advertising him by now if he was slated for the mega show on July 30th.

Despite teasing a clash between Cena and Theory, the company has not pulled the trigger on the angle on RAW, and the bout itself might be rescheduled to next year's WrestleMania.

Theory recently won the Money in the Bank contract, and the victory has naturally elevated his status in the pecking order within WWE. While the contest may not get booked at SummerSlam, Cena vs. Theory is likely to happen somewhere down the line.

