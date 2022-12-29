WWE's Vince McMahon often created questionable gimmicks during his time as CEO/Chairman of the company and pushed them to the top of the card. Regardless of how fans felt, McMahon went with his decision and backed it up. Recently, Santino Marella revealed why Santina's gimmick went for so long without getting canceled.

In 2009, WWE hosted a major Battle Royale match to honor the Divas in the company. The bout took place at WrestleMania 25, which included several Hall of Famers and future stars of tomorrow. However, the winner of the match was Santina, aka Santino Marella's on-screen sister.

Fans were furious to see Marella cross-dress and win a battle royale for the Divas. Speaking to Steve Fall on Ten Count, Santino Marella revealed why Vince McMahon continued the questionable gimmick in the company for so long:

"Santina was supposed to be one night only, and it was just so funny. Like, you know, people that were in gorilla, like Vince was p***ing his pants, it was so funny and so she stuck around for a few months." [H/T - WrestlingNews]

In 2020, Santina appeared at the Royal Rumble and entered the Women's Rumble match. In the end, she eliminated herself for comedic purposes.

What did Santino Marella do in WWE?

In 2007, Santino Marella made his debut for WWE and won the Intercontinental Championship. He later sided with Beth Phoenix and turned heel, where they both captured the singles title in a mixed tag team match at SummerSlam 2008.

Around 2010, Santino Marella became a fan favorite and began winning championships. Later, he became the Intercontinental, United States, and Tag Team Championships and came close on several occasions to winning the big one.

He also had a brief run with Vladamir Kozlov, and the WWE Universe adored the two superstars. In 2016, Santino Marella was released from his contract as he was dealing with injuries.

After his release, Marella started his own wrestling school and became a coach. Later, he retired from professional wrestling but made a surprise appearance at Royal Rumble. Currently, Marella's daughter is on NXT as Adrianna Grace.

Do you want to see Santino Marella make an appearance at the Royal Rumble 2023? Sound off in the comment section below.

