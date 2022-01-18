"I absolutely hate her character" - Vince Russo lambasts former Royal Rumble winner (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair has come under criticism for her character lately by none other than former WWE head writer Vince Russo.

The EST had a breakout year in 2021; she won the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37. But in recent months, her booking has been inconsistent, as she has struggled to return to the heights she enjoyed last year.

On the newest edition of Legion of RAW with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo reviewed the latest episode of WWE RAW. This week, RAW opened with a Becky Lynch promo, which led to a confrontation between Big Time Becks and Doudrop. This segment gave way to a tag team match in which Lynch and her current contender defeated Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan.

Russo criticized the opening segment of RAW and mentioned that it was confusing. He pointed out that the convoluted storylines made it difficult for fans to care about the performers. Additionally, while Russo stated that he was impressed by Belair's athleticism, he criticized her character.

"I don't know why you would care about any of these women," said Russo. "Bro, out of all these women, I like Bianca Belair because she's a great athlete. But that's not who a character is. I hate her character. I absolutely hate her character. I like her because I am so impressed with great athletes. But none of these four girls I care about, and I have been watching this show every single week."

You can watch the full video here:

Vince Russo compared the current superstars to Sensational Sherri and The Fabulous Moolah

Russo offered more criticism of the opening segment when he compared Doudrop, Lynch, Belair and Morgan to some of the company's all-time greats. He argued that this group of superstars does not match up to its predecessors.

"I'm sorry bro, I'm looking at these girls and I'm thinking of Sherri, Medusa, I'm thinking of Moolah," Russo continued. "Did Moolah ever have to come out and try to get heat?"

Vince Russo pointed out that former superstars such as Alundra Blayze, Sherri Martel and The Fabulous Moolah were over with the crowd without having to pretend to be heels or babyfaces. By contrast, he emphasized how difficult it is to care about the red brand's current stars.

Also Read Article Continues below

While using the quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Do you agree with Vince Russo's commens? Yes No 5 votes so far