Vince Russo on AEW star possibly costing Cody Rhodes a WWE title win over Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

Vince Russo thinks WWE should recruit a big AEW name to prevent Cody Rhodes from defeating Roman Reigns.

Rhodes’ next high-profile match is set to be against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania Backlash on May 8. Beyond that, the former AEW Executive Vice President has made it clear that he intends to win Reigns’ Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Russo, WWE’s former head writer, spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone about how a Reigns vs. Rhodes match could play out. Discussing the possible finish, he believes someone from Rhodes’ AEW past should interfere to add another chapter to the storyline:

“The ideal situation would be if they could have in their back pocket a pretty big name from AEW whose contract is up...” Russo continued, “He finally has the big SummerSlam match with Reigns and somebody from AEW that has heat with him, maybe he kept his thumb on him in AEW, somebody comes over and scr*ws him in the middle of the match.” [9:55-10:30]

Which AEW star could attack Cody Rhodes?

Vince Russo clarified that the mystery AEW star would have to be someone casual wrestling fans know, such as Jon Moxley.

The former WWE writer added that Chris Jericho is another AEW wrestler whose appearance in a Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns match would make sense:

“It can’t be Sammy Guevara, because the casuals are gonna be like… it’s not gonna move the needle. It’s gotta be like a Moxley or even a Jericho. It’s gotta be somebody known that when he [Rhodes] had the VIP badge on, he really, really treated them badly because he forgot he was one of the boys. That's the story that's gotta be told,” said Russo. [11:39-12:11]

Rhodes defeated The Miz on the latest episode of RAW before being interrupted by Seth Rollins. Following the contest, the two-time Intercontinental Champion accepted Rollins’ request to face him in a WrestleMania 38 rematch.

