"The worst show on television" - Former WWE personality bashes RAW creative after AJ Styles segment (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo lambasted the creative team for the dismal booking of AJ Styles on the latest edition of RAW.

This week on RAW, The Phenomenal One was in a backstage interview segment when the lights suddenly went out. Edge and Damian Priest appeared to attack Styles in the confusion that followed. The duo slammed his arm into a locker, leaving the former WWE Champion groaning in pain.

Speaking on this week's episode of Legion of RAW, Russo was appalled by Styles' booking on the Red brand. The wrestling veteran claimed that RAW is currently the worst show on TV.

Here's what Vince Russo had to say:

"This is the worst show on television. What's worse than this show? Like seriously, what's a show that's worse than this show currently on TV?" Russo questioned. "I can't get through this show fast enough. I'm up to like times 10, and it's still too slow to get me through this show. I can't get through this show fast enough. Come on, guys, please. This is pathetic. This is what Cody Rhodes wanted to jump ship for? This?" (From 29:20 - 30:20)

Edge defeated AJ Styles at WrestleMania with assistance from Damian Priest

Damian Priest made a shocking appearance at WrestleMania to foil AJ Styles' chances against Edge in the much-awaited dream match.

As Styles was getting ready to launch a Phenomenal Forearm from the top rope, The Archer of Infamy appeared at ringside. Priest's sudden emergence was enough to distract The Phenomenal One as he took flight to land his signature move but was cut down by a mid-air Spear from the Ultimate Opportunist.

With that, Edge picked up the win at The Grandest Stage of Them All and started a new faction in the process. It will be interesting to see if Edge recruits more RAW Superstars into his stable. Who do you think will join the faction? Let us know in the comments section below.

