"I wonder if that's still hampering her" - WWE veteran discusses Alexa Bliss' absence from WWE TV (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Alexa Bliss, who has been missing from WWE TV.

Bliss made her return to RAW earlier this year as WWE aired vignettes depicting the former five-time Women's Champion in therapy. The sessions seemed to help Bliss on her journey back to RAW as she dealt with losing Lilly and getting ready for her in-ring return.

Her last match was at the Elimination Chamber premium live event, where she was one of the women competing for a chance to become the number one contender for the RAW Women's title.

Speaking with Dr. Chris Featherstone on this week's episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo asked about the whereabouts of Alexa Bliss.

Here's what Russo had to say:

"The way they've handled it, they came back with all those vignettes and they put her in the chamber match at the last minute. And then we haven't seen her since. So something's going on." (from 16:19 onwards)

Russo also pointed out that Bliss has had some concussion issues in the past and suggested that it may be the reason for her absence from the ring.

"I just wonder. She was having a lot of issues with concussions early on. I wonder if that's still hampering her bro," Russo added.

Alexa Bliss recently thanked her fans on social media

This past week, Alexa Bliss took to Twitter to thank her fans for hanging in there with her. The tweet immediately led to speculation among fans that Little Miss Bliss may be done with her time in the ring.

Lexi Kaufman @AlexaBliss_WWE Love you all 🖤 just wanted ya to know Love you all 🖤 just wanted ya to know

As WWE heads on to WrestleMania, Bliss has still not found a place on the card for the Showcase of the Immortals. It would be interesting to see where she fits in when WWE rolls into the AT&T Center in Texas in three weeks.

