"Put 12 belts on Austin Theory and nobody will care about him" - Wrestling veteran destroys Austin Theory after RAW (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes that WWE is in a mess with the Vince McMahon-Austin Theory storyline.

The former WWE head writer spoke with Dr. Chris Featherstone on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW. He reviewed the latest episode of RAW and shared his take on the flagship show of the WWE.

Russo mentioned that WWE had booked themselves into a corner with Austin theory. He suggested that the up-and-coming RAW superstar should beat up Vince McMahon, leading to a return from Shane McMahon. He went on to argue that Theory beating up McMahon would be the only meaningful payoff from this angle.

Here's what Vince had to say about the McMahon-Theory angle:

"Bro the only way that they can come out of this with anything, and maybe they're going there, who knows, is if Austin Theory just lays out and puts the boots to this old man. That is the only way you will get anything out of this mess. You beat the cr*p out of this old man and Shane comes back. That is the only way. There is no other way out of this mess bro. You could put 12 belts on Austin Theory and nobody will care about him."

Austin Theory lost to AJ Styles this week on RAW

Styles and Theory put on a barnburner of a match this week. Theory was on a high after beating Finn Balor last week, and in a bid to impress Mr. McMahon, he looked to beat and humiliate former WWE Champion AJ Styles. In the instant classic, the two men dug deep into their arsenal of moves to take down one another.

However, Styles' experience proved to be the crucial, deciding factor as he pinned the blue-chip prospect with a Phenomenal Forearm off the top rope.

