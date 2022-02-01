"Now you've got Vince in the middle" - former WWE writer suggests new storyline for Austin Theory (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes WWE should book a feud between Shane McMahon and Austin Theory.

In recent months, Theory has formed an on-screen relationship with Vince McMahon. The young star has often been spotted in backstage segments learning about the business from the WWE Chairman himself.

During this week's episode of Legion of RAW, Russo suggested that with Shane making a return at the Royal Rumble, a rivalry between the veteran and Theory would be perfectly natural. The former WWE writer also mentioned that the company should have planted the seeds for this feud in the Royal Rumble match itself.

"There's no planning," said Russo. "Bro, we had the Austin Theory and Vince McMahon thing for weeks and weeks. Then we have Shane McMahon, Vince's real son, with no connection to Theory. Then I'm hearing Shane's coming back to do an angle up until WrestleMania. Then we go to this show, was there a Vince-Theory thing? Wait a minute bro. Put the pieces together. Let Shane dump Theory. Now you've got Vince in the middle. (...) It makes no sense to anybody bro." (from 39:10 onwards)

You can watch the full episode of Legion of RAW here:

Austin Theory compete in the Elimination Chamber match

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, Kevin Owens hosted the "Road to WrestleMania" edition of the KO Show with Seth "Freakin" Rollins as the special guest. The latter announced his participation in the Elimination Chamber match.

Owens and Theory then battled it out for another spot in the WWE Championship match at Elimination Chamber. In a hard-fought, thrilling encounter, Theory hit KO with a vicious ATL to earn the upset victory and punch his ticket to his first Elimination Chamber match.

At this point, it's unclear what the future holds for Shane McMahon, but many fans continue to speculate that he'll wind up facing Austin Theory at WrestleMania.

Also Read Article Continues below

While using the quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

AJ Styles vs. Edge? Sign us up. More details right here.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Do you agree with Vince Russo's comments? Yes No 11 votes so far