"Neither one of them mean anything" – Former WWE personality bashes current Judgment Day angle (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels The Judgment Day storyline is going nowhere without Rhea Ripley.

After inflicting a brutal beatdown last week, Finn Balor and Damian Priest were out to recruit Dominik Mysterio again. The two sides engaged in a brief brawl on Monday night.

Later on, The Prince took on Rey Mysterio in a singles match. The former took advantage of Mysterio's injured knee and hit the Legendary Luchador with the Coup de Grace for the pinfall. In the bout's aftermath, the two tried to intimidate Dominik and coax him into joining them.

Russo was on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW. The veteran mentioned that Judgment Day had fallen flat after Ripley was sidelined with an injury. He noted that Balor and Priest were not credible stars to make an impact on the red brand on their own.

Here's what Russo had to say:

"You know bro, when Rhea Ripley was part of this equation, okay barely. But now you take Ripley out if this and you got Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Neither one of them mean anything." (From 17:28 - 17:40)

Vince Russo feels Dominik Mysterio will join The Judgment Day

During the conversation, Russo also mentioned that WWE might be looking at turning Dominik heel. The former writer suggested that there could be a plan to get some sympathy for Rey Mysterio as his son abandons him for Judgment Day.

"I guess the idea is to get sympathy on Rey. Maybe we're staring to go on that road, I guess. I don't know." (From 22:15 - 22:22)

While the Mysterios have had their fair share of problems, the father-son duo has managed to stick together through it all. It will be interesting to see if Russo's prediction comes true and the young star embraces the gothic faction.

