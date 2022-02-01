"There's no planning and they don't want to spend the time" - Former WWE writer bashes Roman Reigns' character work (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo has not been a fan of Roman Reigns' character work recently.

Vince Russo was on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW this week. He discussed the fallout from the Royal Rumble after Reigns cost Brock Lesnar the WWE Championship at the premium live event.

Russo mentioned that WWE was doing the same old thing with Reigns' character. He suggested that we could see a lot more variety and depth in the character if the writers could plan the show better.

Here's what Russo had to say about the Tribal Chief:

"There's no planning, they don't want to spend the time. The hottest show on TV right now is Yellowstone. You know the history of the Samoans, you know how many people we could be seeing? We could be seeing that same exact thing, that same exact culture, what being at the Head of the Table really means. You can't see all that when you're writing the show at 2 o'clock in the afternoon." [25:32-26:21]

You can watch the full video here:

Brock Lesnar will challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania

This week on RAW, Brock Lesnar put over Lashley for a good match at the Rumble. The Beast Incarnate then announced that he would challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38.

Lesnar, however, also challenged Lashley to a rematch, which MVP declined on behalf of Lashley.

WWE Official Adam Pearce made the decision that Brock Lesnar would still be a part of the Elimination Chamber match that would include five other superstars including WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

Do you think Roman Reigns' character work is getting repititive and predictable? Sound off in the comments!

